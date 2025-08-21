$1.6B Bitcoin whale shifts another $113M BTC into $240M Ether long

A Bitcoin whale rotated another $113 million worth of Bitcoin into a $240 million spot Ether position after closing part of a previous Ether perpetual long worth almost $300 million.

A recently emerged Bitcoin whale, or big investor, continued to acquire Ether, transferring another $113 million worth of Bitcoin after seven years of dormancy.

The Bitcoin whale sold $76 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and opened a $295 million perpetual futures long position on Ether (ETH), Cointelegraph reported earlier Thursday.

The mysterious whale closed part of his perpetual futures positions and deposited another 1,000 BTC worth $113 million on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, most of which was sold to enter the long spot Ether position.

