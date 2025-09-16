10 Best BitPay Alternatives: Discover the Best Crypto Payment Gateway

10 Best BitPay Alternatives Explained: Which Payment Gateway Fits Your Business?

Are you thinking about accepting cryptocurrency payment but not sure if BitPay is the right fit for you? Bitpay has been one of the most popular and recognized crypto payment gateways for years, helping businesses worldwide accept crypto easily. It is popular because it supports over 100 cryptocurrencies, offers automatic conversion to fiat, and makes global transactions simple.

But here is the thing. BitPay isn’t good, but many businesses end up looking for alternatives because of its transaction fees and limited features compared to some other payment gateways, restrictions in certain countries, and even customer support issues. If you’ve ever wished for more supported coins, smoother integrations, or just lower costs, you’re definitely not alone.

That’s why I am going to talk about such things in the blog. Here I’m going to share some of the best BitPay alternatives in 2025 so you can choose a payment gateway that actually fits your business needs. Before diving into the alternatives, let’s quickly break down what a crypto payment gateway actually does.

Understanding Crypto Payment Gateways

Crypto payment gateways act like a middleman between your customer paying in crypto and you receiving the funds. Instead of you manually handling wallets, addresses, and conversions, the gateway automates the whole process.

Here’s how it works in a nutshell:

At checkout, the customer decides to pay with cryptocurrencies. A wallet address and the details of a transaction are generated by the payment gateway. The customer sends crypto to that address. The gateway confirms the payment and, depending on your settings, either keeps it in crypto or instantly converts it to fiat (USD, EUR, etc.). You get your funds, minus the gateway’s processing fee.

Where does BitPay fit in?

For one of the earliest-known crypto payment gateways, BitPay has perhaps been the most well-recognized. It made it simple for businesses to accept Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies without worrying about volatility, thanks to its instant conversion to fiat. Essentially, BitPay set the stage for how crypto payments could be integrated into eCommerce and business operations.

But with crypto evolving rapidly, new gateways now offer more supported coins, better flexibility, and lower fees, which is why many businesses are considering BitPay alternatives today. That is precisely what we will delve into next.

Best BitPay Alternatives for 2025!

If BitPay doesn’t quite fit your business needs, don’t worry, there are plenty of powerful alternatives out there. Here are some of the top choices to consider in 2025

1. Paycio

For companies seeking a managed cryptocurrency payment gateway with robust functionality and ease of use, Paycio was developed. It supports cross-chain payments and multiple stablecoins and ensures smooth integration even for non-technical teams. With Paycio, merchants can expand globally without worrying about technical hurdles.

Top Feature of using Paycio

Supports multiple tokens & stablecoins

Managed solution with easy setup

Cross-chain payment capabilities

2. Blockonomics

Blockonomics focuses on direct-to-wallet Bitcoin payments, removing the need for third-party custodians. This makes it a great option for merchants who want privacy, transparency, and direct access to their funds. It’s especially popular among businesses that want lightweight, non-custodial solutions.

Top Feature of using Blockonomics

Direct wallet-to-wallet Bitcoin payments

Privacy-focused with no middleman

Plugins for eCommerce platforms

3. BTCPay

BTCPay offers merchants an open-source, customizable payment solution that’s simpler than setting up BTCPay Server. It’s ideal for businesses that want flexibility and transparency without fully self-hosting. With strong community support, it balances control with ease of use.

Top Feature of using BTCPay

Open-source and customizable

Lower technical barrier than BTCPay Server

Supported by an active community

4. Coinbase Commerce

Coinbase Commerce is one of the most widely used crypto payment gateways, backed by the Coinbase brand. It enables businesses to accept popular cryptocurrencies with options for instant fiat conversion. Seamless integration with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento makes it an eCommerce favorite.

Top Feature of using Coinbase Commerce

Supports multiple major cryptocurrencies

Instant fiat conversion available

Easy integration with online stores

5. Ka.app

Ka.app is built with small and medium-sized merchants in mind, offering simple pricing and quick onboarding. It provides an easy entry point into crypto payments without requiring advanced technical skills. For businesses testing crypto adoption, Ka.app offers a no-fuss solution.

Top Feature of using Ka.app

Simple and transparent pricing

Easy to set up for beginners

Lightweight, user-friendly platform

6. Exodus

Exodus is best known as a secure multi-crypto wallet but also supports merchant payments. It combines wallet functionality with simple payment features, making it suitable for small businesses. Its user-friendly layout guarantees a seamless experience for both customers and retailers.

Top Feature of using Exodus

Multi-crypto wallet with payment support

Strong focus on security

User-friendly interface

7. CoinPayments

CoinPayments is one of the oldest and most trusted gateways, with global adoption by thousands of merchants. It supports over 2,000 cryptocurrencies, making it one of the most versatile platforms available. It’s an economical option when combined with minimal transaction costs.

Top Feature of using CoinPayments

Supports 2,000+ cryptocurrencies

Low processing fees

Global merchant adoption

8. NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a non-custodial gateway that gives merchants full control over their funds. It supports recurring payments, stablecoins, and automatic coin conversion for added flexibility. With easy integration, it’s a strong choice for businesses of all sizes.

Top Feature of using NOWPayments

Non-custodial (you control the funds)

Supports stablecoins & auto conversion

Recurring billing & mass payouts

9. OpenNode

OpenNode is a Bitcoin-first payment gateway with full Lightning Network support for instant, low-cost transactions. It’s best suited for merchants who only want to accept Bitcoin and value speed and reliability. Developers also love its API-friendly architecture.

Top Feature of using OpenNode

Bitcoin + Lightning payments

Instant settlement options

API-first architecture for developers

10. GoCoin

GoCoin is designed for online merchants who want flexibility in crypto payments. Supporting BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, and DOGE, it balances multi-coin support with a smooth checkout experience. Its eCommerce focus makes it attractive for digital businesses worldwide.

Top Feature of using GoCoin

Supports BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOGE

Designed for eCommerce businesses

Customizable checkout options

These BitPay alternatives are leading the market, with so many more features compared to BitPay. Next let’s dig into why so many businesses actually move away from BitPay in the first place.

Why Businesses Are Moving Away from BitPay

BitPay may be one of the most recognized names in crypto payments, but it’s not always the perfect fit for every business. Many merchants find themselves searching for alternatives because of certain limitations.

High transaction fees

BitPay charges processing fees that can eat into profit margins, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Over time, these costs add up and reduce overall earnings.

The platform primarily supports Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, which restricts merchants from offering payments in newer or popular altcoins and stablecoins. This can limit customer choice.

BitPay enforces rigid compliance policies, and not all businesses qualify easily. This can slow down onboarding and frustrate merchants who need quick setup.

Payouts aren’t always instant, meaning businesses might face delays in accessing their funds. This can create cash flow issues, particularly for high-volume merchants.

Many users have reported sudden account holds and poor response times from support. Such interruptions can disrupt operations and damage customer trust.

Because of these challenges, businesses from small startups to global enterprises are actively exploring other crypto payment gateways that better match their needs. So, if BitPay doesn’t seem like the right fit, which alternative should you actually go for?

Which BitPay Alternative Fits Your Business Needs?

The best BitPay alternative depends on your business model, customer base, and technical resources. Different gateways excel in different areas, so here’s a quick guide:

For eCommerce stores: Coinbase Commerce or CoinPayments offer easy integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento.

Coinbase Commerce or CoinPayments offer easy integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento. For privacy & full control: BTCPay Server is open-source and gives you complete ownership of your payment flow.

BTCPay Server is open-source and gives you complete ownership of your payment flow. For Bitcoin-only merchants: OpenNode provides instant Bitcoin and Lightning Network payments.

OpenNode provides instant Bitcoin and Lightning Network payments. For global business & conversions: NOWPayments supports stablecoins, auto-conversion, and non-custodial features for international flexibility.

By aligning your gateway choice with your business needs, you can accept crypto payments smoothly without being tied to BitPay’s limitations.

Conclusion

So, here’s the thing BitPay might be the big name everyone knows, but it’s definitely not your only choice. If the high fees, limited crypto support, or slow settlements don’t work for you, there are plenty of other gateways out there that can.

The smart move is to choose a solution that fits your business. Need multiple coin options for global customers? Go for something like NOWPayments. Want full control and privacy? BTCPay Server has your back. Running an eCommerce store? Coinbase Commerce or CoinPayments might be the better fit.

And if none of the ready-made platforms feel right, you can always take it a step further and partner with a crypto payment gateway development company to build something fully customized for your business. That way, you’re not just stuck with what’s available; you create exactly what you need. So choose wisely.

