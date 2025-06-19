SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

99Bitcoins
2025/06/19 03:03
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004936-1,67%
Wink
LIKE$0,009584-1,26%
Ideaology
IDEA$0,0000681-7,72%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00807+3,32%

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle.

The idea behind SpacePay came from a real problem. Crypto is growing fast, but spending it in shops is still difficult. People either had to convert to fiat manually or use complicated apps that most merchants didn’t support. SpacePay saw the gap and built a solution.

SpacePay integrates directly with the card machines already in use at retail stores. That means no need for merchants to buy new devices or undergo complex training. Everything works through a simple Android APK that can plug into existing systems. Now, anyone can scan and pay with crypto, just like they would with a regular debit card.

This is what makes SpacePay feel like a true bridge between the crypto world and the everyday world.

How SpacePay Makes Crypto as Easy as Cash

When you walk into a store that supports SpacePay, here’s what happens: you scan a QR code with your crypto wallet. The system verifies your transaction instantly, and within seconds, the merchant receives the fiat equivalent of your payment. There’s no waiting and no price swings to worry about.

The system is designed to offer volatility protection. Even if the crypto market is moving wildly, the merchant still gets exactly what they expect in fiat, not a cent more or less.

Plus, SpacePay works with over 325 wallets, including popular ones like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet. That broad compatibility means users don’t have to move funds around or set up anything new. They just pay from whatever wallet they already use.

What Makes SpacePay So User-Friendly?

SpacePay is designed to work smoothly for both users and merchants. For business owners, there’s no new system to install, no software to learn, and no need to retrain staff. It runs quietly in the background, doing all the heavy lifting so customers can pay with crypto while merchants still receive fiat. SpacePay charges just 0.5% per transaction, making it more affordable than many traditional card networks.

Compare that to how crypto payments usually work—with long confirmation times, high fees, and complex setup—and it’s clear why SpacePay is gaining attention.

This solution is designed for everyone. Whether you’re an individual, a small shop, or a large enterprise, SpacePay makes crypto spending feel normal.

To add even more credibility, SpacePay is fully regulatory-compliant and has won awards like the “New Payment Platform of the Year” at the CorporateLiveWire Global Awards. It has also raised over $750,000 from private investors—a sign of strong belief in its future.

Introducing the SPY Token: The Power Behind the Payment

The SPY token powers the ecosystem and gives users access to a range of benefits. These include loyalty airdrops, voting rights on future features, and a share in revenue generated by the platform.

SPY holders also get early access to new tools, access to exclusive webinars, and even support for matching charitable donations.

In short, SPY turns users into members. It creates a deeper connection to the project and real value for those who support it early.

The tokenomics behind SPY are also designed for growth. The total supply is 34 billion tokens, with 20% allocated to the public sale. Other portions are reserved for user rewards, strategic partnerships, development, and marketing.

Why the SPY Token Presale Is Gaining Traction

Right now, SpacePay is running an ongoing presale for SPY, and it’s attracting attention fast. Over $1 million has already been raised, and the current token price is $0.003181.

What’s driving this momentum? For one, early buyers get more tokens and access to the full range of benefits. As more merchants adopt the platform, the value of the ecosystem and the token could rise significantly.

And let’s not forget: SPY isn’t just a speculative token. It’s directly tied to a real-world product with growing adoption. That gives it a layer of utility that many other tokens lack. If adoption continues and more businesses get onboarded, SPY could see growing use as a real tool, not just as a trade.

How to Buy SPY in the Ongoing Presale

Here’s how to join the presale:

The platform works on both desktop and mobile. It’s secure, easy to use, and doesn’t require giving up custody of your wallet or funds.

If you plan to join the presale, now may be a good time, especially before the price moves up in the next phase.

JOIN THE SPACEPAY (SPY) PRESALE NOW

Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram

The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004961-1,21%
MAY
MAY$0,04934-1,55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,0805-3,56%
DOGE
DOGE$0,19723-4,96%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00009332-18,19%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:52
From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
Threshold
T$0,01617-2,82%
ERA
ERA$0,943-8,53%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5976-1,35%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0,00001845+1,65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 19:13
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
Share
PANews2025/08/02 20:29

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months