Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 04:31
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01462-6.52%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03465-4.54%

The token fell from $0.01421 to $0.01319 during Wednesday’s Asian evening session. The 10.98% plunge came without any clear news catalyst, suggesting a reaction to broader crypto market weakness and a technical retest of key support.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Onyxcoin (XCN) saw a volatile 10.98% correction during Wednesday’s Asian trading session, plummeting from its daily high of $0.01421 to a swing low of $0.01319 within hours.

As of press time, Onyxcoin had recovered slightly to trade at $0.01339, with the partial rebound coinciding with Bitcoin’s bounce above $104,000. XCN now faces immediate resistance at the $0.01380 breakdown point, while sustained buying pressure could see a retest of the $0.014 psychological level.

Why XCN price plunged

Several key factors help explain Wednesday’s tumble. Over the past week, XCN’s 24-hour trading volume has fluctuated between $24 million and $27 million, relatively modest compared to mid-cap peers, but still liquid enough for small order imbalances to cause sharp swings.

That backdrop means even modest order imbalances, whether profit‑taking by insiders or stops activated by bots, can trigger outsized moves. Despite the absence of any negative news, the broader altcoin sector has been under pressure as Bitcoin’s recent indecision and macro uncertainty weigh on sentiment.

In XCN’s case, the $0.01330–$0.01340 range acted as a short-term support zone. The token stabilized around $0.01339 in early U.S. hours as buyers stepped in to absorb recent liquidations.

Beyond market structure and sentiment, Onyxcoin’s fundamentals may also be contributing to fragility. The project’s ambitious shift toward Layer-3 infrastructure is now facing its first serious stress test, as the token struggles to hold critical support levels.

With less than two weeks remaining before crucial DAO votes conclude, traders are closely watching for updates. Draft proposals reviewed by crypto.news suggest a potential doubling of staking rewards—a move that could either provide short-term price support or trigger another wave of profit-taking.

For now, Onyxcoin remains caught between its long-term technical promise and the market’s short-term realities, a precarious position that’s become increasingly common for altcoins navigating 2025’s unpredictable crypto landscape.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199-0.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,471.6-3.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 31st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $85.1535 million
Share
PANews2025/07/31 23:30
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$113,061.66-1.73%
Solana
SOL$162.45-3.42%
XRP
XRP$2.86-5.68%
Ethereum
ETH$3,471.6-3.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

BlackRock's 20-year veteran goes all-in on Ethereum. Joseph Chalom joins SharpLink, aiming to become the Ethereum equivalent of MicroStrategy.

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.