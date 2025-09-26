Asset management giant Vanguard is reportedly preparing to offer clients access to third-party crypto ETFs, a major shift from its conservative stance. The post $10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coinspeaker.Asset management giant Vanguard is reportedly preparing to offer clients access to third-party crypto ETFs, a major shift from its conservative stance. The post $10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coinspeaker.

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/26 22:33
Major
MAJOR$0.12126-3.99%

Asset management giant Vanguard is reportedly reversing its long-held anti-crypto stance and preparing to offer its brokerage clients access to third-party exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The development was first reported by Crypto In America on Sept. 26. Citing a source familiar with the company’s plans, the report indicates the move is a response to strong client demand and a shifting regulatory environment.

The potential shift in strategy comes under the leadership of CEO Salim Ramji, a 10-year BlackRock veteran who took the helm last year. While at BlackRock, Ramji was instrumental in overseeing the launch of the firm’s highly successful iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which has accumulated over $80 billion in assets since January 2024

Ramji’s recent public statements align with this potential strategy. Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference in July, he reiterated that Vanguard had no plans to launch its own crypto ETFs, but notably sidestepped questions about offering access to third-party products on its platform.

Vanguard plays catch-up to crypto-friendly rivals

Vanguard’s conservative stance on digital assets puts it behind competitors like Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, which have already embraced crypto offerings for their clients.

The contrast is particularly sharp with BlackRock, the former firm of Vanguard’s current CEO. BlackRock has found significant success with its products, as its BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF recently saw record inflows and now manages over $17 billion in assets.

Fidelity has also established a strong presence in the market. The firm’s Ethereum ETF has been a leading performer, highlighting the institutional appetite that Vanguard has so far avoided.

Fidelity’s involvement also extends beyond products into market research. In a recent report, the asset manager predicts a Bitcoin supply crunch based on accumulation trends from long-term holders and public companies.

Meanwhile, the broader pressure from Wall Street continues to build. Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade is set to launch crypto trading for retail clients, a move that further isolates Vanguard’s cautious position.

next

The post $10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:12
Share
Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-9.64%
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:03
Share
UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…
Union
U$0.010309-5.43%
Sidekick
K$0.123-0.72%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0168+6.93%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

Ethereum (ETH) Price Pattern Breaks Down As $4k Must Hold; Meanwhile Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Exciting Investors With 36x Potential