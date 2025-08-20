11 XRP ETFs Await SEC Decision: When Approval Could Arrive and What Analysts Think

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/20 16:20
XRP
XRP ETF Approval

In the United States, there are approximately 11 applications waiting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). According to Bloomberg analysts, there is now a 95 percent chance that at least one XRP ETF will be approved.

Why XRP Has an Edge Over Rivals

Experts say that XRP may be chosen before competitors like Solana or Litecoin. One factor is that a federal court has already ruled that XRP is not a security when traded on secondary markets. This ruling gives XRP clearer legal standing compared to other digital assets that are still under regulatory debate.

The SEC also faces a firm deadline. By October 18, it must decide whether to approve or reject Grayscale’s request to convert its XRP Trust into a spot ETF.

Industry Voices Signal a Turning Point

Institutional experts also expect wider progress on crypto ETFs in the coming months. Nate Geraci, President of NovaDius Wealth Management, said that the “floodgates” for spot crypto ETFs could open within the next two months. 

He added that ETFs for XRP, Solana, and Litecoin are likely to follow and that a full regulatory framework for spot products should soon be in place. Geraci also pointed out that Ethereum staking ETF approval could arrive at any moment. With the Clarity Act currently being debated in the US Senate, he predicted that the rest of the year will be highly eventful for the digital asset industry.

Why XRP Appeals to Institutions

According to analysts, XRP’s design gives it an advantage when compared with Bitcoin and Ethereum. In Bitcoin, rising prices make mining more expensive, which concentrates power in the hands of the largest operators. In Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system, those who hold and stake more coins gain more influence.

On the XRP Ledger, ownership of more tokens does not translate into extra control over the network. This makes it harder for a small number of wealthy players to dominate the system. The network is also fast, inexpensive, and has a long track record of reliable performance.

These qualities have attracted attention from large financial players. WisdomTree recently described XRP as a “tactical onshore play” for professional portfolios.

Even with positive developments, XRP’s price has been moving sideways, sometimes dipping to lower levels. However, this is typical behavior before a larger rally and see ETF approval as a possible trigger for stronger growth.

