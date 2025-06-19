JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

PANews
2025/06/19 20:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018075-5.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002011-1.27%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02361-3.35%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.249-1.57%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03453-4.87%

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive days in mid-June. Under this prosperous scene, a division on the form of the next generation of financial infrastructure is taking shape. JD.com, a Chinese Internet technology giant, is entering this global game in a completely different way with the public announcement of its top leadership.

According to Sina Finance, Liu Qiangdong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JD.com Group, has made it clear that his goal is to apply for stablecoin licenses in all major currency countries in the world, aiming to reduce the cost of cross-border payments between global companies by 90% and increase efficiency to within 10 seconds. Behind this announcement is a grand roadmap from solving its own pain points to building a global financial network.

Deconstructing JD.com: From “local infrastructure” to “global gaming”

It was not until June 17 that Liu Qiangdong placed the stablecoin strategy at the core of the company’s business that the outside world was able to get a glimpse of JD.com’s global financial blueprint. When Liu Qiangdong talked about the company’s strategy to reporters, he said, “JD.com’s international business does not follow the cross-border e-commerce route, but local e-commerce, local infrastructure, local employees, local procurement, local delivery, and only sells branded products.” This “localization” logic is the key to understanding its stablecoin layout.

If JD.com wants to replicate "Local JD.com" in the global mainstream market, it needs to equip each node with local settlement capabilities. To operate efficiently in Japan, it needs Japanese yen stablecoins; to land in Europe, it needs euro stablecoins. This kind of compliance demand inherent in the business has given rise to the rigid pursuit of "local stablecoin licenses." The first-stage goal of the stablecoin network is to create a unified and efficient financial operating system for distributed global businesses.

After the B2B settlement network is connected, JD.com's second-stage goal is to move towards the C-end market and realize Liu Qiangdong's vision of "one day everyone can use JD.com stablecoins to pay when consuming around the world." The core challenge to achieving this cross-border consumer experience is the traditional foreign exchange friction (FX Friction). In fact, the current stablecoin market is highly dependent on US dollar stablecoins, and users in non-US dollar regions still need to frequently exchange currencies when paying, which is costly and inefficient. To solve this problem, the multi-currency stablecoin system anchored to local fiat currencies built by JD.com in the first phase will become the key to breaking through this barrier. Once the network matures, it will not only be a set of internal settlement tools, but will also evolve into a programmable and efficient "on-chain foreign exchange market" to provide underlying support for seamless payment and instant exchange between global users.

It can be said that the focus of JD.com's stablecoin strategy is to directly cut into the traditional trade settlement market, take "compliance" as the core barrier, and focus on serving global physical enterprises that have rigid demand for transparent and efficient payment solutions. This approach is highly consistent with the background of Liu Peng, CEO of JD.com CoinChain Technology. This industry veteran who was deeply involved in the design of "WeChat Pay" has always been committed to embedding payment technology into real industry scenarios throughout his career, making JD.com's "industry priority" path not only pragmatic and feasible, but also more credible.

Ultimately, when the financial network built by JD.com has sufficient liquidity and trust foundation, its stablecoin strategy will evolve from an internal settlement system of the enterprise to an open "international stablecoin settlement hub."

Two Paradigms: The Blurred Boundaries of US Stablecoin Bill

However, while Asian technology giants such as JD.com are accelerating their “vertical integration” model, the United States across the ocean is building a completely different set of rules. The highly anticipated GENIUS Act stablecoin bill was recently passed by the U.S. Senate with an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 68-30.

However, the passage of the stablecoin bill in the Senate is only the first step in this long journey of regulation. According to reports, the bill has received more than 100 amendment proposals, and a "battle of interpretation" on the details of the rules has just begun. Among them, a widely watched amendment clause is particularly critical. The clause proposes that: a listed company whose main business is not financial... shall not issue payment stablecoins unless it obtains the unanimous vote of a "stablecoin certification review committee". The final right of interpretation and specific implementation details of this clause will be decided by regulatory agencies such as the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department in a fierce game. If the restrictions are strictly enforced, then for technology giants such as Amazon and Walmart, the way forward will be to cooperate with licensed issuers rather than issuing them themselves; and for existing issuers like Circle that have already made a lot of compliance investments at the state level, this is tantamount to a "regulatory moat" solidified by federal law.

So far, in addition to the digital RMB, China and the United States have shown two seemingly different models in exploring the future development path of the global stablecoin market: the first is the Asian model represented by JD.com: driven by business giants and seeking "vertical integration". The second is the model represented by the United States: driven by regulation, its mainstream trend is to seek "separation of issuance and distribution", but the ambiguity of the final rules leaves huge uncertainty in the market.

Beyond the chessboard: Geo-finance beyond payment

All this is happening against the backdrop of changes in the global monetary system and reflection on the reliance on the SWIFT system. JD.com's strategic intentions have gone beyond simple commercial efficiency considerations. It has clearly expressed its support for and promotion of the issuance of offshore RMB stablecoins, but whether it will eventually come to fruition still depends on mainland supervision. Once this multi-currency stablecoin network is built, it will itself be an efficient global trade settlement layer that does not rely on the hegemony of the US dollar.

Therefore, JD.com's layout can be interpreted as a bottom-up exploration of RMB internationalization led by market forces. The world is focusing on this big game driven by regulation and business that may determine the form of the next generation of financial infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jiemian News, with the Stablecoin Ordinance officially taking effect on August 1st, Hong Kong has entered an era of stablecoin compliance, with
ERA
ERA$0.9429-8.26%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006106-0.29%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:07
From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
Threshold
T$0.0162-2.99%
ERA
ERA$0.9429-8.26%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6006-0.66%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845+1.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 19:13
XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

In the ever-changing digital currency industry, XRP has become a preeminent cryptocurrency due to its speed, low cost, and enterprise-level applications. As interest in cryptocurrency mining continues to reach unprecedented levels, one question that is increasingly on the minds of new users and investors is: Can XRP be mined? How to mine it? Therefore, we will review everything you need to know about XRP mining, clear up some misconceptions, and show modern alternatives for earning XRP in 2025. In addition, you will learn how to use the Hashj.net website to enhance the user experience of cryptocurrencies such as XRP. If you have not used cloud mining, you can click: www.hashj.net to register and receive $118 for free mining. Can XRP Be Mined? The brief reply: No, XRP cannot be mined. Here’s why: ● Fixed Supply: When the currency XRP was launched, 100 billion coins had been pre-mined by Ripple Labs. This whole supply already exists. ● There is no Proof-of-Work (PoW): Unlike Bitcoin , the value of which is provided with newly minted coins that miners earn by solving complicated math problems, XRP is based on a consensus model that does not provide validators with new coins. ● Distribution: Ripple Labs releases XRP coins into the environment by distributing them periodically with the help of partnerships, incentives, and ecosystem building, but there is no mining. That said, in case you have been considering going the mining rig route in order to get yourself some XRP, then you would be better off trying out other methods of getting it, trading it, or staking it to generate income, particularly through sites like Hashj.net. Alternatives to XRP Mining in 2025 And although old mining is out of the question, the options to gain XRP in 2025 are thrilling and realistic. 1. Users can participate in mining with Hashj rewards. An emerging trend in 2025 is the short-term reward contract, and Hashj is first in line to take the lead. Now, users will be able to make and join XRP-based reward agreements that can give them daily returns within a specified time. Such contracts are: Easy to apply Independent cloud-based (no equipment required) Time limited 1 to 30 days It’s designed to lower the barrier to entry, making it easy to get started even with no experience. You may view these reward contracts directly on Hashj.net, the contracts are presented publicly with daily yield and performance figures. 2. Hashj Gifts Cloud Mining Although XRP cannot be mined, Hashj offers solutions to mine other coins, such as Bitcoin or Dogecoin , among others, and receives cloud mining profits as well. These earnings can now be multiplied into XRP instantly through the platform and provide a user with a wriggle room to increase his and her XRP holding indirectly. On top of that, Hashj frequently gives sign-up gifts, free gift mining functions, and referral programs that add to your portfolio at no cost upfront. 3. Yield and Staking Platforms XRP does not turn into an ordinary mine, but it is possible to stake and put it into a yield platform, which allows getting daily or weekly income by lending the coin or providing liquidity to the pool. On certain DeFi platforms and custodial hosting services, you can stake your XRP to make a passive income through XRP staking pairs or stablecoin pools. Visit www.hashj.net to register and receive $118 to start earning XRP for free. Why XRP Is Still a Smart Choice in 2025 Although not mineable, XRP is gaining usage, and the following reasons make it increasingly popular: ● XRP’s Institutionalization: Many large financial institutions around the world are using XRP Ledger technology to achieve instant settlement of cross-border payments. ● Eco-Friendly: A single transaction requires XRP to consume a mere 0.0079 kWh, which is way lower than Bitcoin and Ethereum. ● Scalability: With speeds of more than 1,500 transactions/sec, the XRP Ledger is a quite trustworthy infrastructure that could support a considerable number of applications. ● Low Fees: The average transaction price is well under $ 0.01, which is perfect for micro transactions and worldwide remittances. These strengths ensure that XRP is a wise investment in your crypto portfolio, particularly when you want sustainability and speed. Getting Started with Hashj and XRP Hashj.net is an excellent option to use for those people who would like to learn more about XRP and crypto interaction in 2025. This is how one can get started: 1. Create a Free Account: Simply use an Email or Wallet to create your account. 2. Claim Free Mining Bonuses: After successful registration, you can receive $100 trial bonus + $18 cash and try free mining. 3. Select an XRP Contract: Select a reward XRP contract and use it in accordance with the goals. 4. Monitor Daily Returns: Watch your returns compound themselves without the need to have maintenance or mining. 5. Cash-Back or Recycle: You have instant withdrawal capabilities and recycle investment opportunities to increase your profits with Hashj. Is It Safe? Systems such as Hashj are transparent, user-friendly, and provide customer services. In 2025, Hashj has announced plans to implement improved KYC, 2-factor-authentication (2FA), and live monitoring during withdrawals to protect the money of its users. Hashj made it to the list of these reliable sources as it already has tens of thousands of active users every day and a verified payout history. Final Thoughts In the classical meaning of XRP mining, it is not possible because of its consensus model, but in the current scenario, there are more intelligent, faster, and easier methods to unlock more XRP in 2025. With the help of such new platforms like Hashj.net, the user will be able to access reward contracts, benefit through cloud-based mining of other coins, and easily convert his/her income to XRP. Being rewarded for the ability to move and be agile in the industry and make smart decisions, using these tools can precondition not only a good short-term result but long-term success in the crypto industry. As a new or professional enthusiast, XRP is still a digital asset you should consider trying out, whether it is or is not being mined.
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.0065-11.56%
MAY
MAY$0.0494-1.80%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08064-2.62%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009383-17.55%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:00

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect