The Fed remains on hold, the market is calm, but on-chain data reveals unusual signals

PANews
2025/06/20 07:00
U
U$0.01104+3.08%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004944-10.06%

Author: BitpushNews

On Wednesday afternoon (June 18th) local time, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that it would maintain the benchmark interest rate at 4.25%-4.50%. This is the fourth consecutive meeting at which the Fed has remained "on hold," which is in full compliance with market expectations.

The Fed said in a statement that although uncertainty about the economic outlook has eased, it is still at a high level. At the same time, the Fed lowered its forecast for US GDP growth in 2025 to 1.4%, but raised its inflation forecast to 3%. This shows that the Fed is still facing a dilemma between economic recovery and inflation control.

Expectations for rate cuts have also been adjusted: The Fed’s “dot plot” shows that while two rate cuts (50 basis points in total) are still expected in 2025, consistent with expectations in March, expectations for rate cuts in 2026 have been lowered from two to one (only 25 basis points). More notably, seven of the 19 Fed officials believe there will be no rate cuts at all in 2025, showing that there are still significant differences within the Fed on the future policy path.

The Fed remains on hold, the market is calm, but on-chain data reveals unusual signals

Crypto market: Undercurrents surge beneath the calm surface

Although the Fed's decision has a huge impact on the global financial market, the reaction of the cryptocurrency market seems to be somewhat "Buddhist". Bitcoin (BTC) basically remains around $104,000, Ethereum (ETH) hovers around $2,520, and XRP and Solana are also basically flat.

The Fed remains on hold, the market is calm, but on-chain data reveals unusual signals

According to CoinGlass data, although the total market value of the cryptocurrency market fell slightly by 2% to $3.35 trillion that day, leveraged liquidations of up to $224 million also occurred at the same time, with Ethereum having the largest liquidation volume, followed by Bitcoin. This shows that the long-short game within the market is still fierce.

It is worth mentioning that the US spot Bitcoin ETF recorded a net inflow of US$216 million on June 17, while the spot Ethereum ETF also inflowed US$11 million. This shows that institutional funds are still continuing to enter the crypto market, forming support for the bottom.

Market experts believe that this "calm" reaction reflects investors' cautious sentiment after the Fed's decision, and everyone is waiting for clearer macroeconomic signals.

Trump criticizes Powell again: political factors mixed with market judgment

Interestingly, on the day of the Fed meeting, Trump once again publicly blasted Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, calling him "stupid" and predicting that the Fed would not cut interest rates today. Trump has long criticized Powell, accusing his policies of "losing the country a lot of money." He believes that Europe has cut interest rates 10 times, while the United States has not cut once, and questioned Powell's political stance.

Although this kind of political speech has attracted attention, it has not had a direct and huge impact on the crypto market so far. The market seems to be more concerned about the economic data itself.

The global situation is tense, why is the crypto market calm?

Ray Yossef, CEO of NoOnes, noted that cryptocurrency prices have barely moved over the past week despite heightened tensions in the Middle East and a volatile macro environment.

He explained that Bitcoin remains stable in a narrow range around $105,000, with daily volatility below 2.1% and no major panic selling.

Ray Yossef also warned that escalating macro risks cannot be ignored. He stressed: "If geopolitical tensions escalate or begin to affect the financial system through sanctions, infrastructure disruptions or capital controls, the crypto market will not be immune." He noted that Bitcoin's market dominance rate is close to 66%, indicating that in the current environment, investors' risk appetite for altcoins is decreasing.

On-chain data reveals: Bitcoin scarcity is increasing

In addition to prices and macroeconomics, on-chain data also provides interesting perspectives.

According to data from institutional DeFi solutions provider Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock), Bitcoin's market value to realized value ratio (MVRV Ratio) is currently still below its historical market peak.

The MVRV Ratio is an indicator that measures the total market value of Bitcoin to the total value of all Bitcoins when they were last moved on the chain (i.e., "realized value"). It reflects whether investors in the entire network are making a profit or loss as a whole.

The Fed remains on hold, the market is calm, but on-chain data reveals unusual signals

Data shows that extreme peaks in Bitcoin's MVRV Ratio have historically coincided with tops in asset prices, because when the MVRV value is high, the average investor holds a substantial profit and is more inclined to take profits. However, Bitcoin's current MVRV Ratio is 2.25, and although the market value is more than twice the realized value, this value is significantly lower than past cyclical tops. This means that the market is not yet as overheated as before, and Bitcoin still has potential room to rise.

A June 18 research report from Fidelity Digital Assets pointed out that Bitcoin’s “Ancient Supply” is growing faster than the daily issuance of new Bitcoins.

The Fed remains on hold, the market is calm, but on-chain data reveals unusual signals

“Ancient supply” refers to Bitcoin that has not been moved for at least ten years. Since April 2024, an average of 566 Bitcoins have entered the “ten years and above” unused queue every day, which exceeds the 450 Bitcoins added to circulation by miners every day. This happened less than a year after the 2024 block reward halving, which cut the issuance in half and completely changed the supply dynamics of Bitcoin.

The “ancient supply” currently accounts for more than 17% of all mined bitcoins, worth about $360 billion. Although Satoshi Nakamoto holds 33% of it and some bitcoins may be lost forever, analysts point out that any coin may be put back into use.

Fidelity's report also mentions the "HODL rate" (i.e., old supply inflow minus new issuance). This indicator turned positive in April 2024, with an average increase of 116 bitcoins per day, further confirming that core holders are absorbing circulating bitcoins at a faster rate than miners produce them.

Fidelity predicts that based on current trends, by 2035, the “old supply” will exceed 30% of the circulating supply of Bitcoin. While this scarcity does not directly guarantee price increases (demand support is also required), the continued increase in Bitcoin controlled by long-term holders will tighten the number of Bitcoins available for traders to circulate, making price discovery increasingly dependent on marginal flows.

The report concluded that Bitcoin is now distinguished from commodities with elastic supply. Its scarcity, combined with factors such as long-term holding and lost tokens, is expected to increase over time. If demand grows in tandem in the future, this feature may reshape its value discovery logic and become a core advantage that distinguishes it from other assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jiemian News, with the Stablecoin Ordinance officially taking effect on August 1st, Hong Kong has entered an era of stablecoin compliance, with
ERA
ERA$0.9429-8.26%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006106-0.29%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:07
From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
Threshold
T$0.0162-2.99%
ERA
ERA$0.9429-8.26%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6006-0.66%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845+1.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 19:13
XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

In the ever-changing digital currency industry, XRP has become a preeminent cryptocurrency due to its speed, low cost, and enterprise-level applications. As interest in cryptocurrency mining continues to reach unprecedented levels, one question that is increasingly on the minds of new users and investors is: Can XRP be mined? How to mine it? Therefore, we will review everything you need to know about XRP mining, clear up some misconceptions, and show modern alternatives for earning XRP in 2025. In addition, you will learn how to use the Hashj.net website to enhance the user experience of cryptocurrencies such as XRP. If you have not used cloud mining, you can click: www.hashj.net to register and receive $118 for free mining. Can XRP Be Mined? The brief reply: No, XRP cannot be mined. Here’s why: ● Fixed Supply: When the currency XRP was launched, 100 billion coins had been pre-mined by Ripple Labs. This whole supply already exists. ● There is no Proof-of-Work (PoW): Unlike Bitcoin , the value of which is provided with newly minted coins that miners earn by solving complicated math problems, XRP is based on a consensus model that does not provide validators with new coins. ● Distribution: Ripple Labs releases XRP coins into the environment by distributing them periodically with the help of partnerships, incentives, and ecosystem building, but there is no mining. That said, in case you have been considering going the mining rig route in order to get yourself some XRP, then you would be better off trying out other methods of getting it, trading it, or staking it to generate income, particularly through sites like Hashj.net. Alternatives to XRP Mining in 2025 And although old mining is out of the question, the options to gain XRP in 2025 are thrilling and realistic. 1. Users can participate in mining with Hashj rewards. An emerging trend in 2025 is the short-term reward contract, and Hashj is first in line to take the lead. Now, users will be able to make and join XRP-based reward agreements that can give them daily returns within a specified time. Such contracts are: Easy to apply Independent cloud-based (no equipment required) Time limited 1 to 30 days It’s designed to lower the barrier to entry, making it easy to get started even with no experience. You may view these reward contracts directly on Hashj.net, the contracts are presented publicly with daily yield and performance figures. 2. Hashj Gifts Cloud Mining Although XRP cannot be mined, Hashj offers solutions to mine other coins, such as Bitcoin or Dogecoin , among others, and receives cloud mining profits as well. These earnings can now be multiplied into XRP instantly through the platform and provide a user with a wriggle room to increase his and her XRP holding indirectly. On top of that, Hashj frequently gives sign-up gifts, free gift mining functions, and referral programs that add to your portfolio at no cost upfront. 3. Yield and Staking Platforms XRP does not turn into an ordinary mine, but it is possible to stake and put it into a yield platform, which allows getting daily or weekly income by lending the coin or providing liquidity to the pool. On certain DeFi platforms and custodial hosting services, you can stake your XRP to make a passive income through XRP staking pairs or stablecoin pools. Visit www.hashj.net to register and receive $118 to start earning XRP for free. Why XRP Is Still a Smart Choice in 2025 Although not mineable, XRP is gaining usage, and the following reasons make it increasingly popular: ● XRP’s Institutionalization: Many large financial institutions around the world are using XRP Ledger technology to achieve instant settlement of cross-border payments. ● Eco-Friendly: A single transaction requires XRP to consume a mere 0.0079 kWh, which is way lower than Bitcoin and Ethereum. ● Scalability: With speeds of more than 1,500 transactions/sec, the XRP Ledger is a quite trustworthy infrastructure that could support a considerable number of applications. ● Low Fees: The average transaction price is well under $ 0.01, which is perfect for micro transactions and worldwide remittances. These strengths ensure that XRP is a wise investment in your crypto portfolio, particularly when you want sustainability and speed. Getting Started with Hashj and XRP Hashj.net is an excellent option to use for those people who would like to learn more about XRP and crypto interaction in 2025. This is how one can get started: 1. Create a Free Account: Simply use an Email or Wallet to create your account. 2. Claim Free Mining Bonuses: After successful registration, you can receive $100 trial bonus + $18 cash and try free mining. 3. Select an XRP Contract: Select a reward XRP contract and use it in accordance with the goals. 4. Monitor Daily Returns: Watch your returns compound themselves without the need to have maintenance or mining. 5. Cash-Back or Recycle: You have instant withdrawal capabilities and recycle investment opportunities to increase your profits with Hashj. Is It Safe? Systems such as Hashj are transparent, user-friendly, and provide customer services. In 2025, Hashj has announced plans to implement improved KYC, 2-factor-authentication (2FA), and live monitoring during withdrawals to protect the money of its users. Hashj made it to the list of these reliable sources as it already has tens of thousands of active users every day and a verified payout history. Final Thoughts In the classical meaning of XRP mining, it is not possible because of its consensus model, but in the current scenario, there are more intelligent, faster, and easier methods to unlock more XRP in 2025. With the help of such new platforms like Hashj.net, the user will be able to access reward contracts, benefit through cloud-based mining of other coins, and easily convert his/her income to XRP. Being rewarded for the ability to move and be agile in the industry and make smart decisions, using these tools can precondition not only a good short-term result but long-term success in the crypto industry. As a new or professional enthusiast, XRP is still a digital asset you should consider trying out, whether it is or is not being mined.
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.0065-11.56%
MAY
MAY$0.0494-1.80%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08064-2.62%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009383-17.55%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:00

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect