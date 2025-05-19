Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.19)

🗓5/19 Update:
Virtuals' latest IPO yields 50 times the profit, and the points rules are criticized
moodeng, pnut and neiro continue to pull
$DPCORE mcp concept
$BULL gork's first meme
$LABUBU big IP, overseas snap up, ansen tweets
$LAUNCH New launchpad token
$ build dev.fun
$XBT (similar to the currency code for gold XAU)
$moonpig James Wynn calls
⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!
