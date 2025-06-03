Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.3)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓Update 6/3:

ELIZA V2 framework is about to be released

Pump.fun coin rumor: $5 billion valuation

Bonk launches a blockchain shooting game

$LOUD is online, $mask overseas car head conspiracy disk

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!