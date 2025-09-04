1inch’s Swap API Opens Access to Tokenized Real-World Assets

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 16:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06044-0.03%
Ondo
ONDO$0.93029-4.07%
1INCH
1INCH$0.2427-0.65%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08308+2.92%
Octavia
VIA$0.0143-1.37%
blockchain-chain-blue

1inch has upgraded its Intent-based Swap API to support tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), marking a notable step toward bringing traditional finance instruments on-chain and into everyday DeFi workflows. The change makes RWAs accessible through the 1inch dApp and Wallet for eligible users (with U.S. and other restricted jurisdictions excluded) and via partner platforms that integrate the Swap API.

The upgrade tackles a core barrier to RWA adoption: fragmented liquidity. By folding RWA execution into 1inch’s market-leading aggregation and routing logic, users can now swap tokenized equities, ETFs and other assetized instruments with the same convenience and efficiency they expect when swapping native crypto tokens. 1inch says swaps are executed by “resolvers,” professional market-making engines that stitch together liquidity and handle execution to deliver a secure, seamless experience.

The integration was implemented in partnership with Ondo Finance, a liquidity provider and a leading issuer in the tokenized assets space. Ondo today launched Ondo Global Markets, initially offering more than 100 tokenized assets on Ethereum with plans to scale to over 1,000 by year-end, and named 1inch’s Swap API a core execution layer powering on-chain liquidity for those tokens.

Trust Wallet, one of the latest major wallets to expand its use of 1inch’s technology, has already added support, enabling its large user base to hold and swap tokenized stocks and ETFs without needing a traditional brokerage account. Several industry outlets report the Trust Wallet rollout uses the 1inch Swap/Fusion execution stack behind the scenes, giving users gas-efficient, MEV-protected access to Ondo’s tokens where jurisdictional rules permit.

“Tokenization of real-world assets is tomorrow’s tech being adopted today,” commented Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. “At 1inch, we’ve overcome one of the biggest challenges to this shift, which is fragmented liquidity. By upgrading the 1inch Intent-based Swap API, we’re now enabling efficient, jurisdiction-aware access to tokenized assets through the 1inch ecosystem, helping reduce barriers and expand access where permitted.”

“The 1inch Swap API plays an important role in powering Ondo Global Markets by enabling efficient on-chain execution for our tokenized assets, helping us deliver deep liquidity and competitive pricing,” said Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance. “This integration strengthens our ability to connect traditional assets with DeFi infrastructure, expanding access and creating a more inclusive financial system.”

Responsible Rollout

1inch emphasizes that RWA availability will vary by jurisdiction and that access is guarded by a set of compliance-focused controls. All tokenized assets in the 1inch ecosystem are subject to vetting, classification filters and jurisdictional access restrictions to ensure only eligible users can interact with certain tokens. The company framed the controls as part of a responsible rollout designed to expand access without sidestepping regulatory and custodial constraints.

For wallets, dApps and platforms already integrated with the 1inch Swap API, the upgrade effectively flips a switch: they can now offer RWAs to their eligible users without building bespoke execution infrastructure. That plug-and-play model could accelerate retail distribution of tokenized equities and ETFs, provided liquidity and regulatory clarity continue to progress. Industry coverage suggests several other players and exchanges are aligning behind Ondo’s tokenization push, signaling growing interest in making traditional assets programmable and tradable on blockchains.

While tokenization efforts scale, questions around custody, regulatory classification and market structure remain front and center. Still, today’s rollout represents a practical milestone: through the 1inch Swap API and partners like Ondo and Trust Wallet, a broader cohort of users can now experience RWAs as just another tradable token in their wallets, where permitted, helping blur the line between on-chain finance and the legacy markets that inspired it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto may be entering its final calm before a storm of regulatory activity in Washington. According to Ron Hammond, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Wintermute, this week could be the last “quiet week” before Congress returns with a packed agenda that directly impacts the digital asset industry. Congress Returns With Heavy Agenda After a month-long recess in August, lawmakers are back in Washington, facing a possible shutdown at the end of September. But crypto is also high on the list. The Senate is preparing its own version of a market structure bill, a framework that could define how digital assets are regulated in the US. Unlike the House, which already passed the bipartisan Clarity Act earlier this year, the Senate wants to draft its own approach. A first draft is expected by mid-to-late September. Hammond noted that while a shutdown could delay progress, momentum is strong, and key committees are preparing to review the bill in the fall. Market Structure Bill: What to Expect The House has been working on market structure for nearly eight years, but the Senate only began serious hearings this year. Hammond explained that senators want more ownership of the process and may revise definitions around ancillary assets and decentralization tests. If progress continues, a Senate vote could happen in late October or early November, with the possibility of the House taking it up before Christmas. That means the bill could either be passed by year-end or pushed into 2026. TradFi vs. Crypto: The Tokenization Battle Beyond market structure, another hot topic is tokenization of traditional assets. Citadel and other Wall Street players have voiced skepticism, warning of risks. On the other hand, firms like Galaxy Digital are embracing tokenized securities. Hammond said the debate is intensifying in DC, with the SEC hinting at guidance on tokenized equities soon. Banks Push Back Against Stablecoins Banks are becoming more aggressive in their lobbying. Their main concern? Interest-bearing stablecoins. Banks fear these could drain deposits from the financial system. While earlier compromises had limited stablecoin issuers, banks now want additional restrictions that close off affiliates, brokers, and dealers from offering them. This puts them directly at odds with the crypto industry, which argues stablecoins bring efficiency, transparency, and lower costs for cross-border payments. Odds of Passage Prediction markets put the chance of a market structure bill becoming law this year at around 40%, but Hammond thinks the odds are higher. “The right people are talking,” Hammond said, adding that bipartisan buy-in increases the likelihood of progress. If Hammond is correct, the calm is ending. By late fall, crypto could see its most consequential regulatory shifts yet. Between the Senate’s market structure draft, stablecoin debates, and tokenization rules, the next few months may set the foundation for how digital assets operate in the US for years to come.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09947-0.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21418-0.20%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01303-1.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:20
Share
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.351-0.72%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1818-20.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122-1.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:22
Share
Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017039-3.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:28
Share

Trending News

More

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

LTC vs XRP: Litecoin Calls Ripple ‘Unwanted,’ Analyst Claps Back

Bad actors are using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malware: ReversingLabs