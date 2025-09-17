2 cryptos under $0.10 that could repeat the success of a major memecoin

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Traders eye Little Pepe and Flare as potential Shiba Inu-style breakout tokens under $0.10 in 2025.

The tale of Shiba Inu still stands out as one of the most fascinating stories in crypto history. Previously, Shiba Inu peaked at over 40,000,000% at one point, minting millionaires.

Those early investors, who had the luck or vision to get in back then, saw a change in fortune in just a couple of months. Now, traders are looking for the next token that could provide similar exponential returns, and two other projects consistently top the list, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and Flare (FLR).

Both of these are trading well under $0.10, providing a cheap buying opportunity that could make a ton during the next bull cycle. Though the Flare network aims to lead interoperability by breaking the silos of blockchain data, and Little Pepe is a meme-powerhouse with viral traction, both are very different and share the same kind of innovation and momentum needed to replicate the breakout success of Shiba Inu.

Little Pepe: Memecoin with utility and momentum

Little Pepe reached great heights and became the most-awaited meme token of 2025. At the moment of writing, it is preselling for $0.0021 at the 12th stage of its presale and has already raised close to $24.9 million.

This is attributed to the fact that each round is selling opt-in records in time. The peculiar nature of this success isn’t merely a function of investor appetite. Their conviction in the token’s roadmap fuels this high level of excitement.

In its early days, Dogecoin or Shibu Inu were just memes. Little Pepe is not just memes, though. It is now the main form of currency in an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain. That grants it a meaningful use case, like low gas fees, fast settlement, staking rewards, a meme launchpad, and anti-sniper bot protection.

Also, a completed CertiK audit makes Little Pepe a meme project with real infrastructure. Analyst projections are remarkably bold. Some models predict that Little Pepe could range between $0.065 and $0.10 within a year of launch.

This is a whopping gain of over 4,500% from the current presale prices. More optimistic models postulate the token could be worth between $0.20 and $1.50 by 2025, even suggesting that it could reach $2.00, thereby providing returns that rival or even exceed the early trajectory of SHIB.

Flare: Interoperability meets real utility

As Little Pepe makes the most of the meme energy and virality of the web, Flare, on the other hand, is focusing on and building competence in the infrastructure sector.

Flare is trading at about $0.021, which remains low-cost while providing tremendous and significant technical value to the blockchain ecosystem. Flare is an EVM-compatible Layer-1 with an embedded oracle design, enabling secure on-chain and off-chain data access for smart contracts.

Technologies like the State Connector and FTSO facilitate trustless use within decentralized data applications that integrate with other blockchains and web2 digital environments. Forecasts show that FLR might reach between $0.05 and $0.10, and the value might increase if interoperability becomes a crucial element driving the bull market.

However, it might not ascend as rapidly as a memecoin; the abundance of use cases, combined with its grounded foundation, positions it as one of the most fascinating infrastructural investments available for under 0.10 dollars.

Conclusion

A good investment can be likened to the case of Shiba Inu, which serves as the success story for almost all crypto enthusiasts. Nowadays, the two currencies with the highest potential to replicate this success at the next bull cycle are: 1. Little Pepe and 2. Flare. These currencies are traded at a very low price, under 10 cents. Little Pepe, ever the ambitious, has crafted a memecoin with actual utility and tremendous value upside for exponential growth. Flare quietly positions itself as a future giant with infrastructure interoperability at low-cost fulfillment. These two tokens may provide the long-awaited opportunity for investors who missed SHIB and its early rocket ride.

