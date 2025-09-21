The post 2025 Ryder Cup Apparel And Merchandise Roundup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Penfold Golf 1927 Ryder Cup collection features U.S. and Europe Team Sunday bags. Penfold Golf The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. As the preeminent team event in men’s professional golf, this biennial competition features 12-member teams from the United States and Europe competing in five match-play sessions across three days. The U.S. Team has lost 10 of the last 14 editions of the Ryder Cup dating back to 1995, including 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 two years ago in Rome. Like they do in celebration of The Masters, legacy and emerging golf brands like Ralph Lauren, Holderness & Bourne, Greyson, Penfold Golf and Devereux try to make a splash with Ryder Cup-themed apparel, merchandise and accessories. Here’s a few 2025 Ryder Cup apparel and merchandise highlights. Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket from Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren As the official outfitter for the U.S. Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup, not only is Ralph Lauren responsible for properly equipping captain Keegan Bradley, his staff and players for success between the ropes, the iconic American brand also released men’s and women’s commemorative collections in celebration of this year’s event. The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket ($598) is a red and navy satin jacket featuring a collage of golf Americana including the 1927 Trophy, Bethpage Black, NYC skyline, bald eagle, American flag, stars and stripes. Sugarloaf x Devereux Old Faithful Polo The Old Faithful polo pays homage to the 1994 USMNT home jersey. Sugarloaf x Devereaux Like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Ryder Cups of yesteryear, Sugarloaf and Devereaux have teamed up for a standout Ryder Cup collection that not only pays homage to this year’s golf event, but is also a nod… The post 2025 Ryder Cup Apparel And Merchandise Roundup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Penfold Golf 1927 Ryder Cup collection features U.S. and Europe Team Sunday bags. Penfold Golf The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. As the preeminent team event in men’s professional golf, this biennial competition features 12-member teams from the United States and Europe competing in five match-play sessions across three days. The U.S. Team has lost 10 of the last 14 editions of the Ryder Cup dating back to 1995, including 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 two years ago in Rome. Like they do in celebration of The Masters, legacy and emerging golf brands like Ralph Lauren, Holderness & Bourne, Greyson, Penfold Golf and Devereux try to make a splash with Ryder Cup-themed apparel, merchandise and accessories. Here’s a few 2025 Ryder Cup apparel and merchandise highlights. Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket from Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren As the official outfitter for the U.S. Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup, not only is Ralph Lauren responsible for properly equipping captain Keegan Bradley, his staff and players for success between the ropes, the iconic American brand also released men’s and women’s commemorative collections in celebration of this year’s event. The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket ($598) is a red and navy satin jacket featuring a collage of golf Americana including the 1927 Trophy, Bethpage Black, NYC skyline, bald eagle, American flag, stars and stripes. Sugarloaf x Devereux Old Faithful Polo The Old Faithful polo pays homage to the 1994 USMNT home jersey. Sugarloaf x Devereaux Like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Ryder Cups of yesteryear, Sugarloaf and Devereaux have teamed up for a standout Ryder Cup collection that not only pays homage to this year’s golf event, but is also a nod…

2025 Ryder Cup Apparel And Merchandise Roundup

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 20:40
1
1$0.011406+96.41%
Union
U$0.013176-4.36%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04344-1.80%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3708+2.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017412-1.77%

The Penfold Golf 1927 Ryder Cup collection features U.S. and Europe Team Sunday bags.

Penfold Golf

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.

As the preeminent team event in men’s professional golf, this biennial competition features 12-member teams from the United States and Europe competing in five match-play sessions across three days.

The U.S. Team has lost 10 of the last 14 editions of the Ryder Cup dating back to 1995, including 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 two years ago in Rome.

Like they do in celebration of The Masters, legacy and emerging golf brands like Ralph Lauren, Holderness & Bourne, Greyson, Penfold Golf and Devereux try to make a splash with Ryder Cup-themed apparel, merchandise and accessories.

Here’s a few 2025 Ryder Cup apparel and merchandise highlights.

Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket

The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket from Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren

As the official outfitter for the U.S. Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup, not only is Ralph Lauren responsible for properly equipping captain Keegan Bradley, his staff and players for success between the ropes, the iconic American brand also released men’s and women’s commemorative collections in celebration of this year’s event. The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket ($598) is a red and navy satin jacket featuring a collage of golf Americana including the 1927 Trophy, Bethpage Black, NYC skyline, bald eagle, American flag, stars and stripes.

Sugarloaf x Devereux Old Faithful Polo

The Old Faithful polo pays homage to the 1994 USMNT home jersey.

Sugarloaf x Devereaux

Like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Ryder Cups of yesteryear, Sugarloaf and Devereaux have teamed up for a standout Ryder Cup collection that not only pays homage to this year’s golf event, but is also a nod to the equally iconic 1994 U.S. men’s soccer home jersey. Part of the “It’s Coming Home With Us” collection, the Old Faithful Polo ($74) offers match-day intensity with a bold look and classic sports details whether you’re channeling your inner Scottie Scheffler or Alexi Lalas.

Penfold Golf Ryder Cup 1927 Sunday Bag

The Ryder Cup 1927 Collection from Penfold Golf features Sunday bags, backpacks, shoe bags and more.

Penfold Golf

In anticipation of its 100th anniversary—coincidentally also the Ryder Cup’s—in 2027, Penfold Golf released its 1927 Ryder Cup Collection featuring Sunday bags, backpacks, shoe bags, headcovers and ball markers. Everything but the ball markers are part of Penfold’s British Millerain partnership featuring the brand’s iconic waxed canvas. Available in both U.S. and European Team colorways, the Ryder Cup 1927 Sunday Bag ($295) is sleek, durable and stylish.

Del Campo Ryder Cup Socks

Del Campo’s Ryder Cup collection offers socks for U.S. and Europe Team fans.

Del Campo

Golf’s most popular and playful socks are gearing up for the 2025 Ryder Cup with an officially licensed collection celebrating “the rivalry, the traditions and the fans who yell at putts.” Whether you’re supporting the U.S. or Europe, there’s a pair for your feet with each ($22) featuring the Ryder Cup trophy and either the stars and stripes of the U.S. or stars and bars of Europe. An athletic fit with a cushioned heel and toe keep you comfortable on and off the course.

Swag Golf 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Staff Golf Bag

Swag Golf is making its Ryder Cup debut as the official bag partner of the 2025 U.S. Team.

Swag Golf

Swag Golf is making its Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black and what a debut it will be. As the official bag partner of the U.S. Team, the company known for its bold and edgy accessories is sure to draw a lot of eyeballs with this über-patriotic U.S. Team Staff Golf Bag ($600). Designed in conjunction with U.S. Team captain Keegan Bradley, this Vessel Prime 2.0 Staff bag of premium materials and patent leather features intricate embroidery and nods to American history like Mount Rushmore and the Presidential Seal.

Holderness & Bourne Ryder Cup Heathered Wallace Sweater

The 2025 Ryder Cup Heathered Navy Wallace Sweater is made from 100% Egyptian cotton fabric.

Holderness & Bourne

A relative of The Ward, the brand’s classic jacquard-knit crewneck sweater, the 2025 Ryder Cup Heathered Navy Wallace Sweater ($245) is made from 100% Egyptian cotton fabric. Featuring ribbed side panels for a sleak, modern look, this sweater boasts an elevated style while keeping wearers warm. A banded hem and cuffs and no drawstrings give it a streamlined design as the renowned gold 1927 Trophy pops on this navy piece.

Ahead 2025 Ryder Cup I Love NY Rope Hat

Ahead pays homage to the Big Apple’s iconic marketing campaign and slogan used since the 1970s.

Ahead

The Ahead 2025 Ryder Cup I Love NY Rope Hat ($40) not only celebrates the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup, but pays homage to the iconic graphic designed by Milton Glaser that’s served as a marketing logo and slogan for New York City since the 1970s. Ahead Headwear adds to its offerings of officially licensed products to go along with its Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and TGL collections with a Ryder Cup collection including the I Love NY Rope Hat, a bucket hat, performance hats, mesh hats and more in white, navy and red.

G/Fore 2025 Ryder Cup City Skyline Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

The G/Fore Ryder Cup City Skyline T-Shirt includes a new addition to the iconic Manhattan skyline.

G/Fore

The Empire State Building. The Chrysler Building. The Ryder Cup? Even though the 2025 Ryder Cup is being played nearly 40 miles from Manhattan at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y, that doesn’t mean the Big Apple doesn’t play a part in its celebrations. The G/Fore 2025 Ryder Cup City Skyline T-Shirt ($76) features New York City’s skyline with a new addition: the 1927 Trophy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaellore/2025/09/21/2025-ryder-cup-apparel-and-merchandise-roundup/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

TLDR Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30% Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Oasis
ROSE$0.03038+0.89%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 20:30
Share
Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

 The accusations that the World Liberty of Trump Family has some behind-the-scenes deals with the enemies of the US have caused concerns in the country’s security and finances. The World Liberty, which is an organization of the Trump Family, is heavily scrutinized. According to a recent report by Accountable.us, there were reported deals with rivals […] The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.407-0.46%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07494+11.07%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02027+2.94%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 20:00
Share
Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

The post Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive step in shaping how new technologies are deployed across the country. Italy sets tough penalties for offenders The legislation, ministers argue, lays out the boundaries for human-centric, transparent, and safe use of AI while balancing the need to foster innovation, cybersecurity, and economic growth. The law casts its net widely, and it stretches into healthcare, schools, the justice system, workplaces, sport, and the public sector. AI access for children under 14 has also been tightened, and it now requires parental consent. “This law brings innovation back within the perimeter of the public interest, steering AI toward growth, rights and full protection of citizens.” Alessio Butti, the undersecretary for digital transformation. Lawmakers also opted for a hard line on abuses. A new offence has been added to the criminal code covering the unlawful spread of AI-generated or manipulated content, such as deepfakes. Anyone found guilty faces between one and five years in prison if their actions cause harm. Using AI to commit fraud, identity theft, market manipulation, or money laundering will now be treated as an aggravating circumstance, raising potential sentences by a third. Judges remain the sole authority in legal rulings, though courts are empowered to demand rapid takedowns of illicit material. Government agencies to oversee its implementation Responsibility for enforcing the regime lies with the Agency for Digital Italy and the National Cybersecurity Agency, though existing financial watchdogs such as the Bank of Italy and Consob retain powers in their own spheres. The Department…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4384-5.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01741-1.78%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006613-1.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:05
Share

Trending News

More

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year

Ethereum test opnieuw $4.500: breakout of afwijzing?