Hong Kong's Treasury Department and the SFC consult on the proposed regime for regulating virtual asset trading and custody service providers

PANews reported on June 27 that the Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission jointly launched a public consultation on the regulatory system for virtual asset trading and custody service providers. The proposed system will empower the Securities and Futures Commission to license and supervise virtual asset trading service providers and custody service providers, and enforce relevant regulations. The Securities and Futures Commission will also be responsible for setting compliance standards for these two important service providers, ensuring robust investor protection measures and maintaining market integrity based on the principle of "same business, same risks, same rules". The deadline for soliciting relevant opinions is August 29, 2025.

