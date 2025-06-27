Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

2025/06/27 18:14
PANews reported on June 27 that ten departments and units including the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce issued the "Several Measures for the Special Action to Promote Cross-border Trade Facilitation at Shanghai Port in 2025". Shanghai Port is scheduled to carry out this year's special action to promote cross-border trade facilitation at Shanghai Port from now until the end of August 2025, and continue to promote the reform of the business environment in the field of international trade. It is proposed to optimize the logistics and transportation network of Shanghai Port. Relying on systems such as the International Container Transport Service Platform (MaaS), blockchain technology is used to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration. Accelerate the development of the "one order system" and "one box system" for multimodal transport. Promote the construction of the inland waterway transport system and accelerate the creation of direct river-sea channels. Continue to promote regulatory models such as "linked loading and unloading" and "departure confirmation" to improve regional logistics efficiency.

