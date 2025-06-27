Bitcoin's monthly gain in June hit a one-year low, with whales selling off against ETF inflows

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk , Bitcoin's monthly increase in June was only about 2% , the lowest since July last year. Although the US spot ETF has achieved a net inflow of US$ 3.9 billion for several consecutive weeks, whales and small holders tend to sell, and the market has entered a consolidation phase. On-chain data shows that profit-taking behavior has slowed down, and the current market sentiment tends to wait and see.

