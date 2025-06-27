Pump Fun launches version 2.0, adding new features such as one-click follow-up investment

PANews reported on June 27 that Pump Fun 2.0 has been released, adding new features such as " mover feed " dynamic list and " tap-to-ape " one-click buying, enabling extremely fast operation across any mobile application, and a news section to display the most popular currencies in the ecosystem. Users can download and experience it on iOS and Android platforms. It is worth noting that the app is not yet available to British users.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.