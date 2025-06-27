Bakkt’s Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion

99Bitcoins
2025/06/27 23:49
FORM
FORM$3.7468-0.75%

Bakkt Holdings filed Form S-3 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 26 June 2025 to raise up to $1 billion for its ambitious new Bitcoin strategy. 

Originally launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange as a pioneer in Bitcoin futures, Bakkt is set to transform into a “pure-play crypto infrastructure company,” according to Bakkt Co-CEO Akshay Naheta. 

“In June 2025 we updated our investment policy to enable us to allocate capital into Bitcoin and other digital assets as part of our broader treasury and corporate strategy, subject to market conditions and the anticipated liquidity needs of the business,” the company stated in the filing. “We may acquire Bitcoin or other digital assets using excess.”

At the current Bitcoin price of $106,800, a $1 billion investment would allow Bakkt to acquire approximately 9,364 Bitcoin. This would place Bakkt just ahead of Coinbase in terms of public companies holding BTC.

Bakkt will now join the ranks of notable institutional holders such as Strategy, Marathon Digital, and Tesla.

Explore: Top 20 Crypto to Buy in June 2025

“Shelf registration” Allows Bakkt Maximum Flexibility To Capitalize On Bitcoin and Crypto Opportunities

Under the terms of the SEC’s “shelf registration,” Bakkt is authorised to issue common stock, preferred stock, debt securities or warrants, giving it maximum flexibility to raise funds in stages as market conditions dictate. This approach will enable Bakkt to capitalize on opportunities in the crypto market without being forced to raise the full $1 billion all at once.

Hence, Bakkt’s fresh funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including direct Bitcoin purchases, crypto treasury plans, or other corporate needs. While Bakkt has not yet made any BTC purchases yet, the filing clearly sets the stage for the company to become a major institutional holder of Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Explore: 9+ Best High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto to Buy in June 2025

 

The post Bakkt’s Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1944+18.39%
Amp
AMP$0.003431-3.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.691-1.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program

Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program

According to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Antelope Enterprise announced on July 29 that it has signed a securities purchase agreement with Streeterville Capital to raise $50 million. The proceeds will be
Share
PANews2025/07/29 21:45
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date