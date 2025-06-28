Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Incrypted
2025/06/28 08:19
ZKsync
ZK$0.04962-1.72%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13741+0.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00202+2.33%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2524-2.20%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Lighter is an Ethereum-based perp protocol built as a specialised zk-rollup. It provides scalability, security and trading transparency through the use of cryptographic methods and a verifiable trade execution mechanism.

There is no official investment information yet, but the project’s website lists a16z and Lightspeed funds. However, the amount is not disclosed.

Lighter uses a classic points system like other PerpDex. Every week, 250,000 points are distributed, which are awarded for trading and providing liquidity. Now the project is in closed beta with almost zero commissions — you can get in via our link below.

In the guide, let’s look at how to interact with the project to be able to claim drops in the future.

  1. Go to the site, connect your wallet and top up your balance:
Register and top up. Data: Lighter
  1. Open trading positions and build up trading volume:
Build up trading volume. Data: Lighter
  1. Add liquidity to pools in the Public Pools tab:
Contribute liquidity to the pools. Data: Lighter

In one of the AMA sessions with the project funder, he said that they plan to allocate 30-50% of tokens to the community on TGE. Point accrual will last for about four more months.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks not to miss important updates.

Highlights:

  • building up trading volume;
  • depositing funds into pools;
  • collecting points.

If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1944+18.39%
Amp
AMP$0.003431-3.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.691-1.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program

Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program

According to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Antelope Enterprise announced on July 29 that it has signed a securities purchase agreement with Streeterville Capital to raise $50 million. The proceeds will be
Share
PANews2025/07/29 21:45
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date