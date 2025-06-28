Asset Management Company KraneShares Applies to List Coinbase 50 Index ETF

PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, KraneShares, an asset management company focusing on alternative investments, is seeking to list the "Coinbase 50 Index ETF" according to registration documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The ETF will track the 50 largest digital assets by market value. The Coinbase 50 Index, launched at the end of 2024, is an index product regulated by the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. The weight of the index is re-evaluated every quarter, and its three major holdings are currently 50% of Bitcoin, about 21% of ETH, and 9% of XRP.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.