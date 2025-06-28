NOYA.ai has a potential vulnerability, and officials call for a suspension of use

According to PANews on June 28, NOYA.ai tweeted that a potential vulnerability was found on NOYA and a full investigation has been launched. The team will keep the community informed of progress. During this period, please suspend use. In addition, NOYA.ai stated in the community that there is currently no risk to user wallets and no additional operations are required. The team is advancing the recovery process and is expected to release a detailed announcement tomorrow morning. The official said that the incident was caused by an unauthorized developer, the situation is complicated, and it is being handled with all efforts.