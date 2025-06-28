El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6221.18 BTC

PANews
2025/06/28 15:23
Bitcoin
BTC$113,697.87-1.07%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004792-3.32%

According to PANews on June 28, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,221.18, with a total value of US$668.5 million.

