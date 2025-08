1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

GTE is a decentralised platform on the MegaETH blockchain with extensive functionality and high order execution speed.

The project has raised over $25 million from Paradigm, GSR, Robot Ventures, Wintermute and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities you should do in testnet with an eye on the drop.

Go to the site, connect a test network and request test tokens (more faucet): Add a test network and request tokens. Data: testnet.megaeth.com Open the site, attach wallet and exchange tokens: Exchange tokens. Data: testnet.gte.xyz Deposit tokens into the liquidity pool in the Earn tab: Contribute liquidity to the pool. Data: testnet.gte.xyz Create your tokens in the Dash section: Creating your tokens. Data: testnet.gte.xyz Get active in Discord to get roles.