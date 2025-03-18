PA Chart | A list of 35 BNB Chain ecosystem projects listed on Binance

In recent days, the BNB Chain ecosystem has been in full swing. With the MEME craze, executive support, continuous technical optimization, and increased ecological incentives, the transaction volume on the BNB Chain chain has increased significantly, and community discussion has also increased significantly. DeFiLlama data shows that in the past 24 hours, the transaction volume of BNB Chain DEX reached 2.54 billion US dollars, surpassing Ethereum and Solana to rank first.

