Polymesh announced that it has been acquired by Polymath, and the Polymesh Association has changed its name to Polymesh Labs

PANews reported on June 28 that Polymesh, a blockchain project focusing on RWA, announced that it had been acquired by Polymath. The relevant transaction has been completed and the Polymesh Association has been renamed Polymesh Labs. It is reported that as a subsidiary of Polymath established in the Cayman Islands, Polymesh Labs will be responsible for the operation of the Polymesh blockchain, including POLYX tokens and related software applications. Polymath has signed an agreement with a FINRA-registered broker-dealer to issue tokens on Polymesh.

