Crypto development platform Crossmint and Visa partner to enable AI-driven on-chain payments using tokenized credentials

PANews reported on June 29 that according to an official announcement, the crypto development platform Crossmint has reached a cooperation with Visa to use tokenized credentials to implement AI-driven on-chain payments. The cooperation between Crossmint and Visa Intelligent Commerce will enable AI agents to conduct secure and seamless shopping on behalf of consumers.
Earlier news , the encryption development platform Crossmint completed US$23.6 million in financing, led by Ribbit Capital.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.