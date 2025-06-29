ZachXBT: A user was suspected of being attacked by Lazarus Group, and the stolen $3.2 million in crypto assets were sold on the market

PANews reported on June 29 that according to on-chain detective ZachXBT, on May 16, an attack suspected to be launched by the Lazarus Group resulted in a victim's multiple addresses on Solana being stolen for $3.2 million. These assets were sold on the market, and the stolen funds were transferred from Solana to Ethereum. On June 25, 400 ETH were deposited into Tornado Cash; on June 27, 400 ETH were deposited into Tornado Cash.

