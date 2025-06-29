Report: RWA market size increased by 85% year-on-year to US$24 billion, becoming the second fastest growing sector after stablecoins

PANews reported on June 29 that according to the Redstone report , the scale of risk asset tokenization (RWA) surged from US$5 billion in 2022 to more than US$24 billion in June 2025 (an increase of 380%), becoming the second fastest growing area in the cryptocurrency field after stablecoins. Industry forecasts indicate that by 2030 to 2034, 10% to 30% of global assets may be tokenized.

Asset tokenization has transitioned from experimental pilots to scaled institutional adoption in 2024-2025. The tokenized real-world asset market reaches $15.2 billion (excluding stablecoins) by December 2024 and continues to grow, exceeding $24 billion by June 2025, an increase of 85% year-over-year. Private credit has become the largest RWA tokenization sector at $14 billion by June 2025, demonstrating institutional demand for blockchain-native credit markets.