Data: USD1 trading volume in the past 24 hours reached 1.25 billion US dollars, setting a new high

PANews reported on June 29 that the Trump family's crypto project WLFI forwarded data on the X platform showing that its stablecoin USD1 had a trading volume of US$1.25 billion in the past 24 hours, a record high, second only to Tether (USDT) and USDC.

