Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week

PANews reported on June 29 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, writing: “21 years later, you’ll wish you had bought more.” According to previous rules, Strategy always disclosed information about its increased Bitcoin holdings the day after the relevant news was released.

