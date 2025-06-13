Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/13 16:44
Solana
SOL$160.27-5.08%
Ethereum
ETH$3,441.69-4.77%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19374-7.96%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets.

The crypto market slumped 4% overall after Israel’s attacks prompted Iran to launch drone strikes in retaliation. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali said Israel would ”pay a very heavy price.”

Crypto Fear And Greed Index Slides 10 Points As Bitcoin Tumbles

Solana led losers among the top 10 cryptos with an 8.4% plunge, followed by Ethereum (7.7%), and Dogecoin (7.6%). Bitcoin tumbled 2.4% to trade at $105,046 as of 4:10 a.m. EST after slumping to an intraday low of $102,822.03 amid escalating Middle East tensions.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a gauge of sentiment in the crypto market, plummeted 10 points in the past 24 hours. The slide shows investors slashing their exposure to risk-on assets.

Bitcoin

24-Hour Crypto Liquidations Top $1.1 Billion After Israel Strike

Crypto long positions were hit hard, with total liquidations reaching $1.16 billion during the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass. Long trades accounted for the majority of these positions, with around $1.04 billion liquidated from traders who had bet on rising prices. 

BTC and ETH traders suffered the most after Bitcoin and Ethereum liquidations reached $46.38 million and $303.50 million, respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,449.37-4.93%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08843-1.67%
Kaia
KAIA$0.14066-4.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01448-7.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$112,933.95-2.33%
Solana
SOL$161.34-4.84%
XRP
XRP$2.8352-6.81%
Ethereum
ETH$3,449.37-4.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

Ledger is about to phase out Nano S, causing dissatisfaction among users, and is suspected of forcing users to buy new devices

Romania’s new government plans to tax cryptocurrency gains