The crypto market rose across the board, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by more than 5%, and BTC breaking through $108,000

PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, as external disturbances eased and short-term uncertainties decreased, market sentiment recovered and all sectors of the crypto market generally rose. Among them, the Layer2 sector rose 5.27% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Arbitrum (ARB) rose 17.81% due to news that Robinhood may launch a Layer 2 network based on the ARB technology stack. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.13% in 24 hours, breaking through $108,000. Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.43% to above $2,500.

It is worth noting that MAG7.ssi rose 1.71%, MEME.ssi rose 3.77%, and DEFI.ssi rose 5.00%.

Other sectors with outstanding performance include: GameFi sector rose 4.02% in 24 hours, among which GALA and ImmutableX (IMX) rose 6.05% and 9.32% respectively; Meme sector rose 3.92%, Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Pepe (PEPE), and SPX6900 (SPX) rose 5.57%, 6.98%, and 8.36% respectively; AI sector rose 3.89%, Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) and KAITO rose 6.53% and 7.97% respectively.

In other sectors, the DeFi sector rose 3.40% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Aave (AAVE) rose 7.63%; the Layer1 sector rose 1.66%, the CeFi sector rose 1.30%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 7.03%; the PayFi sector rose 1.05%, and Litecoin (LTC) rose 2.40%.

The crypto sector index, which reflects the historical trends of the sector, shows that the ssiLayer2, ssiGameFi, and ssiNFT indices rose by 5.94%, 5.29%, and 4.25%, respectively, in the past 24 hours.