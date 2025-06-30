Japan’s Metaplanet adds 1,005 BTC, issues $207M in 0% ordinary bonds to buy more Bitcoin

Metaplanet Inc., Japan’s leading corporate Bitcoin holder, added another 1,005 BTC to its balance sheet and issued more ordinary bonds.

According to its June 30 public disclosure, the company spent ¥15.648 billion, about $108 million, on the latest purchase. It paid an average of 15,569,831 yen, approximately $107,430, per Bitcoin (BTC). This brings Metaplanet’s total holdings to 13,350 BTC, acquired at an average price of 14,331,959 yen, roughly $98,891, per coin. 

To fund further accumulation, Metaplanet also announced the issuance of its 19th series of ordinary bonds to EVO FUND. The new bonds, worth 30 billion yen, or $207 million, carry no interest and mature in December 2025. This capital will be partly used to buy more Bitcoin and partly to refinance 1.75 billion yen in existing secured debt from its third bond series issued in November 2024.

Metaplanet also shared updated performance data related to its Bitcoin strategy. BTC Yield, a crucial indicator the business monitors, illustrates the growth in the value of Bitcoin per share over a specified time frame. The BTC Yield increased from 95.6% in the previous quarter to 129.4% between April and June 2025. 

Metaplanet’s “555 Million Plan,” announced in early June, aims to raise ¥555 billion, about $5.4 billion, and amass 210,000 BTC by 2027, or 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.  The company has picked up the pace with large purchases throughout June, including 1,112 BTC on June 16, 1,111 BTC on June 23, and 1,234 BTC on June 26.

Despite a rapidly rising share price and strong institutional support, Metaplanet remains Japan’s most shorted stock, reflecting split sentiment around its Bitcoin-centric strategy. Regardless, the company is now Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, following in the footsteps of American giant Strategy.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral

PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that cryptocurrency firm Twenty One Capital is considering whether to offer dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral, citing a person familiar
