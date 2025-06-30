Analysis: Bitcoin escapes June slump, positive feedback from US SEC rekindles optimism about pledge ETF approval

PANews
2025/06/30 17:23
Oasis
ROSE$0.02369-1.70%

PANews reported on June 30 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, said that Bitcoin rose at the last minute in the early Asian session, shaking off the June slump and catching up with the stock market, which hit a record high last week. This rise was partly due to optimism in Washington, as Trump's $4.5 trillion tax bill broke through a key obstacle in the Senate. The United States will hold a decisive vote at 9 a.m. Eastern Time today, and Republicans are striving to finalize the bill before July 4. Despite the complex geopolitics, institutional capital flows are strong, with Bitcoin spot ETFs seeing a net inflow of $2.2 billion this week, highlighting the demand of large asset allocators. Giants such as Strategy continue to increase their holdings, reinforcing the positive atmosphere in the market.

Bitcoin spot is approaching $108,000, leveraged long positions are increasing, and the funding rate of perpetual contracts on major exchanges has turned from flat to positive. Ethereum and Solana also rose overnight, boosted by the expectation that REX Shares will launch a pledged ETF. The positive feedback from the SEC has rekindled optimism about approval, which provides institutions with a new way to earn profits from cryptocurrency basis and pledge strategies. However, the options market performed flat, with most term risk reversal indicators flat and implied volatility hovering near historical lows. Currently, Bitcoin spot is unattractive below $110,000, and the price of $100,000 a week ago is a thing of the past.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05293-5.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:59
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral

Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral

PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that cryptocurrency firm Twenty One Capital is considering whether to offer dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral, citing a person familiar
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:28

Trending News

More

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100