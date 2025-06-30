EthCC 8, Day One: A Strong Start to Europe’s Leading Ethereum Event in Cannes, France

CryptoNews
2025/06/30 17:38
The Ethereum community has officially gathered in Cannes as EthCC 8 kicks off today. Marking its first edition in this iconic coastal city, the event brings together developers, founders, researchers, and enthusiasts from around the world.

First up on stage is Jerome de Tychey, kicking off EthCC 8 with the official opening remarks. He reflects on the incredible journey of the event, reminding the crowd just how far it’s come.

What began as a small grassroots meetup has now grown into Europe’s largest Ethereum-focused conference. Last year alone EthCC over 6,400 attendees and more than 350 speakers, he says — a far cry from the early days of just a few hundred enthusiasts gathered around shared ideals and emerging tech. EthCC has officially begun — and the energy is already electric.

EthCC 8 Day One: Live Coverage

