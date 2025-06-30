JPMorgan Chase gave Circle an "underweight" rating and set a target price of $80 by the end of 2026

2025/06/30 19:54

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, JPMorgan Chase's research report covered Circle's stock for the first time and gave it an "underweight" rating, setting the target price for December 2026 at $80 (55% lower than the current share price of $180). The forecast is based on a valuation of 45 times the expected earnings per share in 2027, with an additional $10 upside premium.

The report pointed out that although Circle has a first-mover advantage in the stablecoin market, its current market value of $43.8 billion is obviously too high. JPMorgan Chase expects its market value to fall back to $21 billion by the end of 2026. Analysts warned that competition from other stablecoin issuers, tokenized deposit accounts and other products could erode Circle's market share. In addition, stricter regulation of stablecoins in Europe and the United States and the development of global central bank digital currencies may limit the expansion space of USDC.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral

PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that cryptocurrency firm Twenty One Capital is considering whether to offer dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral, citing a person familiar
