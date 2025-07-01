Top 3 memecoins: Investors could turn $100 into $10,000 with these tokens

Crypto.news
2025/07/01 00:01
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6011-0.51%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006991-3.59%
The Arena
ARENA$0.00683-1.72%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

LILPEPE enters the memecoin arena with a viral presale, Layer 2 utility, and investor buzz that could turn $100 into $10,000.

Table of Contents

  • Possible way to turn $100 into $10,000
  • Best 3 memecoins that are picking up quickly
  • Viral tokens better than SHIB

In the rapidly evolving industry of memecoins, LILPEPE appears as a new and powerful player. With a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain under its belt, the project provides scalability, low gas fees, and actual community-run governance, something lacking in most previous meme projects.

The LILPEPE presale launched on June 10. The project started the disposal of 26.5% of the overall supply of 100 billion tokens during the early sale. Its tiered pricing structure allows people to get an early strategic edge over those who wait longer for the project to list in major CEXs, anticipated after the presale.

Possible way to turn $100 into $10,000

The presale of LILPEPE is an excellent opportunity to gain high upside potential. According to preliminary estimations, the token will grow 5x-10x in a few weeks upon CEX listing, and its monthly goals indicate possible doubling to $0.005 and higher. This is because of community hype and social virality in the market.

Investing as little as $100 on the presale might bring in a huge amount of tokens at reduced prices. When the listings and demand push the price higher, the same investment may cost between $1,000 and $10,000, depending on when and on what tier it will be made.

Best 3 memecoins that are picking up quickly

The market of memecoins is not deprived of excitement, yet Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and LILPEPE are the constant leaders on the list of trends in 2025. Although DOGE has been the king of the meme parties already, it is gaining momentum once again. The technical charts indicate that it is at $0.16 with a breakout to $0.20-$0.25 expected in the next few weeks.

PEPE on the contrary has already demonstrated its power. After an Elliott Wave distribution, it has just reached the low of $0.00000095 recently and it is gathering momentum to hit a new monthly peak above $0.000002.

The upcoming new entry grabbing the attention of the market is LILPEPE. This project does not rely on the same old meme hype, but is riding on new Layer 2 infrastructure. Although DOGE and PEPE are more dependent on brand power, LILPEPE is mixing the community energies with scalable utility. 

It has a roadmap entailing 13.5 percent staking and community reward, 30 percent long-term development and 10 percent liquidity. With the presale opening, analysts believe that LILPEPE will enter the top tier of the sphere in a few weeks, as its low entry price and a strong viral factor will drive this process forward.

Viral tokens better than SHIB

What was once the most powerful meme token, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is starting to slip. SHIB currently still trades sideways at the price of around $0.00001163 and the pace of the coin has dropped tremendously as a good part of the community has switched to faster and new projects. 

Instead, LILPEPE is gaining investors not only due to meme energy but also with its roadmap and structure. The post-presale CEX listings may serve as a rocket to enormous publicity. Social media is abuzz with the free token giveaway campaign worth $777k in LILPEPE.

Add to that the marketing budget (10 % of the total supply) and the active incentive on DEX market-making and liquidity, and LILPEPE becomes more than a fad, it is the next trend. Supported by the active community-led mechanics and the growing ecosystem, this token inspired by frogs has a simple way ahead to jump over SHIB in the next month.

To learn more about Little PEPE, visit the website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00103-11.20%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017597+2.78%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Use your XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin mining contracts and start a new source of passive cryptocurrency income. SAVVY MINING helps you control your time and money, no hardware required. XRP Soars, Passive Income Soars XRP is once again attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its new price breakthrough of $3.66, rising trading volume, and renewed market optimism about ETFs , XRP is quickly becoming a leader among mainstream assets. But the most strategic investors don’t just hold XRP; they put XRP to work. With SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining system, XRP holders can earn more than $10,000 per day without relying on market speculation. They can get a stable daily income without waiting for price fluctuations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the ETF market, XRP’s utility and network adoption are quickly closing the gap. However, savvy investors know that ETF hype alone doesn’t guarantee sustained returns. SAVVY MINING is here to help – a fully compliant, AI-powered cloud mining platform that turns idle crypto into efficient, automated income. With no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical barriers, anyone can start earning crypto safely and sustainably. How to Get Started with SAVVY MINING Visit SAVVY MINING and create your account – get a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Share with friends to get referral commissions and extra rewards. Popular mining contracts (Free contract) Principal: $15, 1-day cycle, fixed income: $15.6 (Experience contract) Principal: $100, 2-day cycle, fixed income: $107.32 (Standard contract) Principal: $1,200, 12-day cycle, fixed income: $1,404.48 (Classic contract) Principal: $3,000, 18-day cycle, fixed income: $3,783 (Advanced contract) Principal: $26,000, 42-day cycle, fixed income: $46,748 (Super contract) Principal: $198,000, 45-day cycle, fixed income: $394,911 All income will be credited every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully refunded after the contract is completed. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve compound growth. What is different about SAVVY MINING? Operating in more than 80 mining locations around the world, with a stable operation time of more than 8 years; Using 100% renewable energy, committed to environmentally friendly mining; Top-level bank security protection, equipped with SSL encryption and cold wallet storage; Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), fully compliant operation; Fixed contract income, no hidden fees, ultra-low threshold; Customer service 24/7 support, response time less than 1-3 minutes; Support BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other currencies to top up and withdraw. Summary As cloud mining matures, SAVVY MINING has become the first choice for XRP holders seeking stable long-term cryptocurrency income. It combines security, sustainability, and true transparency, providing more than just profits, but also peace of mind. Now it’s time to stop waiting and start making money. Convert your XRP into daily cash flow in just a few clicks.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08093-2.52%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20008-3.26%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009353-17.33%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3599-1.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.00084+75.36%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
RedStone
RED$0.3262-3.66%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13734+0.28%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:31

Trending News

More

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year