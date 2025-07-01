A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

PANews
2025/07/01 15:00
U
U$0.01105+0.36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.706-1.53%

By: Bright, Foresight News

On July 1, the U.S. Senate obtained enough votes in a procedural vote (51 in favor and 49 against) to advance the Trump administration's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", which had previously angered Musk, who had a falling out with Trump.

Musk directly tweeted that "If this crazy spending bill (the "Big and Beautiful" bill) passes, a new American political party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democratic and Republican parties so that the people can truly have a say." Since then, Musk has retweeted posts criticizing the United States' heavy debt, and commented on the fact that the debt has risen during the Democratic and Republican administrations, "They just pretend to be two parties, but in fact they are just one party."

In this regard, a previous online poll showed that more than 80% of voters believed that the United States needs a new political party.

A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

In the early morning of July 1, Beijing time, the U.S. Senate received enough votes (51 in favor and 49 against) in a procedural vote to advance Trump's tax reform bill, increasing the possibility of the bill being passed in the next few days. The bill is called the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", or OBBB Act for short, which contains multiple clauses and more than 1,000 pages, focusing mainly on tax cuts and spending cuts.

The bill will extend the corporate and individual tax cuts passed by Trump in 2017 during his first term as president, provide new tax breaks for tips, car loans, etc., raise the eligibility threshold for social welfare for poor groups, and significantly cut clean energy subsidies in the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), while increasing defense spending and providing more funds to combat illegal immigration.

Can the "Big and Beautiful" Act Make Crypto "Big and Beautiful"?

Aside from the dispute over the debt ceiling, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming is trying to sneak a major cryptocurrency tax measure into the massive budget bill on Trump's agenda, aimed at reducing the tax burden arising from basic cryptocurrency activities. Lummis proposed on Monday to include relevant provisions in the "Big Beautiful Bill" in Congress, including tax exemptions for small crypto transactions (less than $300).

In the industry's view, this will rationalize the current practice of taxing core cryptocurrency activities - staking and digital asset mining - at both the beginning and end of the activity.

The proposal also proposes to set the annual small transaction total limit at $5,000, which will significantly reduce the burden of calculating capital gains tax for those who only trade a small amount of digital assets. Currently, the amendment promoted by Cynthia Lummis has not yet been voted on, and also involves tax issues such as cryptocurrency lending, wash sales and charitable donations.

A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September

The industry believes that the amendment will eliminate the concerns of many potential users about trying cryptocurrencies. In fact, just yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Coinbase user James Harper's appeal against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), refusing to hear his request to "protect user encryption transaction data from being forced to disclose."

However, once the amendment is passed, investors' small transactions will be exempt from some of the cumbersome procedures of tax reporting, and daily transaction data that does not involve large-scale token purchases and sales will not have to be disclosed.

In addition, Jeff Merkley, a Democratic senator from Oregon, proposed an amendment to the "Big and Beautiful" bill, prohibiting elected officials from promoting or profiting from cryptocurrency tokens in which they have a financial interest. In response, Cynthia Lummis righteously opposed the amendment, saying it would seriously damage the innovation and competitiveness of the United States and the government's ability to effectively understand and regulate digital assets. It can be seen that cryptocurrency has now become the basic source of the Republican Party's economy.

Overall, the "Big and Beautiful" bill is seen by the market as the first step of the Trump administration's "flooding", and Trump once again urged Powell to cut interest rates. In response, Goldman Sachs moved up its forecast for the Fed's interest rate cut from December this year to September. Perhaps, a big flood of money is coming?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00103-14.16%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017285+1.69%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Use your XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin mining contracts and start a new source of passive cryptocurrency income. SAVVY MINING helps you control your time and money, no hardware required. XRP Soars, Passive Income Soars XRP is once again attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its new price breakthrough of $3.66, rising trading volume, and renewed market optimism about ETFs , XRP is quickly becoming a leader among mainstream assets. But the most strategic investors don’t just hold XRP; they put XRP to work. With SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining system, XRP holders can earn more than $10,000 per day without relying on market speculation. They can get a stable daily income without waiting for price fluctuations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the ETF market, XRP’s utility and network adoption are quickly closing the gap. However, savvy investors know that ETF hype alone doesn’t guarantee sustained returns. SAVVY MINING is here to help – a fully compliant, AI-powered cloud mining platform that turns idle crypto into efficient, automated income. With no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical barriers, anyone can start earning crypto safely and sustainably. How to Get Started with SAVVY MINING Visit SAVVY MINING and create your account – get a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Share with friends to get referral commissions and extra rewards. Popular mining contracts (Free contract) Principal: $15, 1-day cycle, fixed income: $15.6 (Experience contract) Principal: $100, 2-day cycle, fixed income: $107.32 (Standard contract) Principal: $1,200, 12-day cycle, fixed income: $1,404.48 (Classic contract) Principal: $3,000, 18-day cycle, fixed income: $3,783 (Advanced contract) Principal: $26,000, 42-day cycle, fixed income: $46,748 (Super contract) Principal: $198,000, 45-day cycle, fixed income: $394,911 All income will be credited every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully refunded after the contract is completed. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve compound growth. What is different about SAVVY MINING? Operating in more than 80 mining locations around the world, with a stable operation time of more than 8 years; Using 100% renewable energy, committed to environmentally friendly mining; Top-level bank security protection, equipped with SSL encryption and cold wallet storage; Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), fully compliant operation; Fixed contract income, no hidden fees, ultra-low threshold; Customer service 24/7 support, response time less than 1-3 minutes; Support BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other currencies to top up and withdraw. Summary As cloud mining matures, SAVVY MINING has become the first choice for XRP holders seeking stable long-term cryptocurrency income. It combines security, sustainability, and true transparency, providing more than just profits, but also peace of mind. Now it’s time to stop waiting and start making money. Convert your XRP into daily cash flow in just a few clicks.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08086-2.89%
DOGE
DOGE$0.1999-3.57%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0000938-16.83%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3588-1.80%
SphereX
HERE$0.000668+59.04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
RedStone
RED$0.3258-3.97%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13737+0.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:31

Trending News

More

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year