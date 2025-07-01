Cryptocurrency’s best ideas will never launch | Opinion

Crypto.news
2025/07/01 16:48
Moonveil
MORE$0,0999+2,52%
Threshold
T$0,0162-2,81%
The Arena
ARENA$0,00683-1,86%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001272+1,27%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

A few weeks ago, Jeffy Yu—the founder of a memecoin project called Zerebro (ZEREBRO)—appeared to take his own life on camera. Then his wallet started moving. Thankfully, Jeffy didn’t really pass away. It was a stunt, and while the backlash has been deserved, the reported motive behind it—wanting to escape harassment and blackmail—hit a nerve. I don’t condone it. But I do recognize the impulse to disappear.

Crypto is chaotic. Public one day, gone the next. And while faking your own death is extreme, the idea behind it isn’t foreign to a lot of founders. The pressure to vanish, to opt out, to become anonymous again—it’s real. And not because of guilt. But because even when you build in good faith, you’re one bad chart away from being labeled a scammer.

This isn’t about one person. It’s about the environment we’ve created—a space that claims to reward risk and experimentation but punishes anyone who stumbles. A space where personality gets flattened into a token price. And where failure, no matter the intent, gets treated like fraud. We say we want innovation. But we’ve built a culture where most ideas never even launch, because the people behind them burn out first.

When success becomes a liability

I co-founded Pegaxy in 2021. It took off fast—hundreds of thousands of users in weeks. When we launched our token, we deliberately launched at a low valuation to support organic growth. But crypto doesn’t do slow. The market pumped—and took our token along for the ride, catapulting it to 100x returns. And suddenly the market’s favoured narrative shifted: investors stopped paying attention to our actual project and the things we were building, becoming purely fixated on token price. Our roadmap didn’t matter anymore. Only the chart did.

And when did the chart turn? So did the crowd. As the public face of the game, I went from hero to villain in a few days. Not because of fraud. Not because we rug-pulled. But because our token had gotten swept up in an unsustainable, speculative frenzy, before crashing back down to where it began.

The hype subsided, and investors shifted into the next trend. Our token price dropped, and someone had to answer for it. That’s the reality most founders face. People don’t see you as a person. They see you as a proxy for their bags.

Failure isn’t fraud

The most dangerous thing happening in crypto right now isn’t bad actors—it’s the way we’ve decided that every setback or unmet expectation must reflect bad intent.

We don’t separate moral wrongdoing from market fluctuation. Even if a project saw massive adoption, had a transparent team, and strong execution, the narrative gets rewritten in hindsight: “They must’ve known.” And once that narrative sticks, it’s nearly impossible to shake.

That’s what I worry about most—not just for me, but for the founders who are younger or earlier in their career than I am. The ones who hit success on their first swing get chewed up and never come back. Not because they didn’t have more ideas. But because they know the cycle now: hype, hate, exhaustion. Who wants to go through that twice?

The result? The next idea—the better one, the more mature one—never gets built. In this industry, talent isn’t the limiting factor. Endurance is.

What survival actually looks like

So, how do you keep going? You build mental callouses. You stop reading the comments. You stop explaining yourself. You build in silence for a while. You go for walks, read books, and disappear into the woods with your wife and no cell signal.

For me, rejection training came early. I used to knock on doors for ten hours a day. Then I cold-called people who didn’t want to be called. I got used to “no.” That helped, but none of that prepares you for the kind of coordinated rage that can come your way in crypto. When a mob decides your company—and your character—are worthless, the hardest thing to do is stay focused and build anyway.

We’re losing more than founders

What makes this worse is that the culture doesn’t just damage people—it warps products too.  Teams start building for appeasement instead of alignment. Instead of designing for real users, they build for the loudest holders. And because so many communities are incentivized to extract, not sustain, the result is products that please no one and fail anyway.

We’re not just losing people. We’re losing the point.

Let’s make room for a second act

I’m not interested in defending bad actors. Call out the grifters, the liars, the ones who never intended to ship anything. 

But we have to stop treating every founder who fails like they’re in the same category. Crypto talks a big game about “experimenting in public,” but we’ve created an ecosystem where the penalty for a failed experiment is exile.

Some of the most important companies—on-chain or off—will be built by people who tried before and didn’t quite stick the landing. If we don’t make room for those people to try again, we’re not just stifling innovation—we’re handing the future to people too anonymous to care.

Crypto doesn’t need more heroes. It needs a culture that lets the builders stay in the arena long enough to build what really matters.

Corey Wilton
Corey Wilton

Corey Wilton is the co‑founder and CEO of Mirai Labs, a venture studio building consumer‑focused Web3 products. Its flagship release, Pegaxy, became the second‑most popular crypto project in the Philippines in 2022, reaching over a million active users and cementing Mirai’s reputation for creating highly engaged gaming and NFT platforms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00103-14,16%
Startup
STARTUP$0,017285+1,69%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Use your XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin mining contracts and start a new source of passive cryptocurrency income. SAVVY MINING helps you control your time and money, no hardware required. XRP Soars, Passive Income Soars XRP is once again attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its new price breakthrough of $3.66, rising trading volume, and renewed market optimism about ETFs , XRP is quickly becoming a leader among mainstream assets. But the most strategic investors don’t just hold XRP; they put XRP to work. With SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining system, XRP holders can earn more than $10,000 per day without relying on market speculation. They can get a stable daily income without waiting for price fluctuations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the ETF market, XRP’s utility and network adoption are quickly closing the gap. However, savvy investors know that ETF hype alone doesn’t guarantee sustained returns. SAVVY MINING is here to help – a fully compliant, AI-powered cloud mining platform that turns idle crypto into efficient, automated income. With no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical barriers, anyone can start earning crypto safely and sustainably. How to Get Started with SAVVY MINING Visit SAVVY MINING and create your account – get a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Share with friends to get referral commissions and extra rewards. Popular mining contracts (Free contract) Principal: $15, 1-day cycle, fixed income: $15.6 (Experience contract) Principal: $100, 2-day cycle, fixed income: $107.32 (Standard contract) Principal: $1,200, 12-day cycle, fixed income: $1,404.48 (Classic contract) Principal: $3,000, 18-day cycle, fixed income: $3,783 (Advanced contract) Principal: $26,000, 42-day cycle, fixed income: $46,748 (Super contract) Principal: $198,000, 45-day cycle, fixed income: $394,911 All income will be credited every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully refunded after the contract is completed. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve compound growth. What is different about SAVVY MINING? Operating in more than 80 mining locations around the world, with a stable operation time of more than 8 years; Using 100% renewable energy, committed to environmentally friendly mining; Top-level bank security protection, equipped with SSL encryption and cold wallet storage; Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), fully compliant operation; Fixed contract income, no hidden fees, ultra-low threshold; Customer service 24/7 support, response time less than 1-3 minutes; Support BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other currencies to top up and withdraw. Summary As cloud mining matures, SAVVY MINING has become the first choice for XRP holders seeking stable long-term cryptocurrency income. It combines security, sustainability, and true transparency, providing more than just profits, but also peace of mind. Now it’s time to stop waiting and start making money. Convert your XRP into daily cash flow in just a few clicks.
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08086-2,89%
DOGE
DOGE$0,1999-3,57%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,0000938-16,83%
FLOW
FLOW$0,3588-1,80%
SphereX
HERE$0,000668+59,04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
RedStone
RED$0,3258-3,97%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,13737+0,40%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:31

Trending News

More

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year