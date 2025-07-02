Inside OpenAI’s reported one-week shutdown — what’s really going on?

Crypto.news
2025/07/02 00:56
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.008065-1.09%

In the same week Meta poached key OpenAI researchers, reports surfaced of a one-week internal shutdown at OpenAI, what’s cooking?

Table of Contents

  • Meta’s talent raid disrupts OpenAI’s superintelligence ambitions
  • Targeting talent for the Meta superintelligence team
  • OpenAI vs Meta model strategy divergence
  • OpenAI and Meta build opposing infrastructure playbooks

Meta’s talent raid disrupts OpenAI’s superintelligence ambitions

On Jun. 30, OpenAI reportedly entered what several sources have described as a week-long, company-wide shutdown, to help employees recover from unsustainable work hours and mounting internal pressure. 

The company has not officially confirmed the pause, but internal communications suggest it came amid rising anxiety over Meta’s recruitment of top artificial intelligence talent.

Days after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hired four senior OpenAI researchers to join its superintelligence lab, OpenAI Chief Research Officer Mark Chen sent a blunt memo to staff. 

“I feel a visceral feeling right now, as if someone has broken into our home and stolen something,” Chen wrote in a Slack message obtained by WIRED.

The memo outlined how Chen, CEO Sam Altman, and other executives were actively working to counter ongoing departures. 

“We’ve been more proactive than ever before,” Chen said, describing efforts to recalibrate compensation and find new ways to retain top researchers. “We’re working around the clock to talk to those with offers.”

While calling Meta’s approach “deeply disruptive,” Chen stressed that OpenAI’s response would be grounded in internal fairness. “I’ll fight to keep every one of you,” he wrote, “but I won’t do so at the price of fairness to others.”

Targeting talent for the Meta superintelligence team

Meta’s recruitment activity intensified throughout June, shifting from standard outreach to a direct and coordinated effort involving CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself.

According to The New York Times on Jun. 28, the approach included emails, WhatsApp messages, and personal dinner invitations at Zuckerberg’s homes in Palo Alto and Lake Tahoe. 

The effort was organized through an internal Meta chat group titled “Recruiting Party” and focused specifically on OpenAI researchers working on advanced models. 

In addition to OpenAI, Meta has also hired several AI researchers from Anthropic and Google, further expanding its new superintelligence division.

The effect on OpenAI was immediate. Eight researchers have departed to join Meta’s new AI superintelligence division. Trapit Bansal, a key figure in reinforcement learning and the o1 reasoning model, was among the first to leave, as confirmed by TechCrunch on Jun. 26.

Others followed shortly after. Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai, who had helped build OpenAI’s Zurich office, also joined Meta, according to a Jun. 25 report from The Wall Street Journal. 

Four more researchers — Shengjia Zhao, Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi, and Hongyu Ren — later left as well. Yu and Bi had contributed to GPT-4o and o4-mini, two of OpenAI’s most recent models. Their exits were verified through deactivated Slack profiles.

The string of departures has prompted growing concern within OpenAI’s leadership. In an interview on the Uncapped podcast on Jun. 17, CEO Sam Altman claimed that Meta was offering signing bonuses as high as $100 million. 

That figure was later challenged by Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth, who told WIRED on Jun. 30 that the compensation was structured differently and included multiple components.

Internally, OpenAI warned staff that Meta could take advantage of the company’s break period to escalate its outreach. 

In a memo shared by Chief Research Officer Mark Chen, employees were advised to remain cautious and avoid being influenced by what were described as rushed or inflated offers.

In response, OpenAI has begun reassessing compensation packages and exploring new strategies to retain key talent as competition for AI researchers continues to accelerate.

OpenAI vs Meta model strategy divergence

As of July 2025, OpenAI and Meta are moving in distinctly different directions in how they approach AI development. 

OpenAI continues to build closed-source, proprietary models designed for controlled deployment and premium pricing. Its current model suite includes ChatGPT, GPT-4o, GPT-4.5, o3, and o4-mini. 

While these models perform competitively in benchmark testing, they are only available through APIs and come at a steep cost to developers. 

GPT-4.5, which launched in February, has shown performance gains over GPT-4o but drew widespread criticism for its pricing, reaching up to $150 per million output tokens. 

In comparison, GPT-4o costs $10, and o3 is priced at $40 per million tokens. Despite their strength in reasoning tasks, the costs have created friction for developers seeking scalable access.

OpenAI has indicated interest in broadening accessibility, having announced the release of an open reasoning model later in the year. The plan was first hinted at through a feedback form shared on the company’s website in April.

Meta, on the other hand, has built its AI ecosystem around an open-source foundation. The Llama model family has become central to this approach, particularly the Llama 3.1 405B model, which has surpassed one billion downloads. 

Meta’s leadership has described it as the first open-source model to operate at the frontier level, offering broad accessibility and community involvement. 

However, the subsequent release of Llama 4 in April received a more muted response. Its performance fell behind newer models from Google, DeepSeek, and Alibaba, which have advanced in both reasoning capabilities and multimodal integration.

A key challenge for Meta has been the lack of a strong AI reasoning model. Unlike OpenAI’s o3 or DeepSeek’s R1, Meta has not yet delivered a comparable system in this space. 

To address this, Meta has focused on strengthening its internal talent pool. The addition of researchers from OpenAI, including Bansal and the Zurich team, is seen as a step toward building its own frontier reasoning capabilities. 

Bansal’s experience in reinforcement learning is expected to play a role in shaping Meta’s next-generation models, while others bring expertise in multimodal systems that could improve voice and agent-based AI products.

OpenAI and Meta build opposing infrastructure playbooks

Throughout 2025, OpenAI and Meta have expanded their AI ambitions through large-scale investments and strategic partnerships, each revealing a distinct approach to shaping the future of AI.

On Jun. 13, Meta announced a $14.3 billion investment to acquire a 49% stake in Scale AI, a prominent data-labeling firm critical to model training. 

As part of the deal, Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang joined Meta to lead its superintelligence lab. Although Meta did not receive voting rights in the company, the move sparked friction across the industry.

Several clients of Scale AI, including OpenAI, Google, and xAI, responded by pausing or ending their contracts. Concerns emerged over the potential risk of Meta gaining indirect access to proprietary training data through its new position. 

Reports suggest that OpenAI had already begun diversifying its data supply before the acquisition, turning to more specialized providers such as Mercor.

At the same time, Meta has been expanding its infrastructure. It is currently developing a major data center in Louisiana, a facility reportedly twice the size of OpenAI’s planned site in Texas. The project is expected to support Meta’s growing compute needs as its research programs scale.

OpenAI, meanwhile, is investing $60 billion into a dedicated data center in Abilene, Texas, in collaboration with Oracle and SoftBank. This site plays a central role in OpenAI’s broader effort to secure long-term computational advantages. 

Beyond domestic operations, the company has also pursued international partnerships, including advanced discussions with Reliance Industries in India.

The talks have centered on deploying ChatGPT across Indian markets and potentially hosting models locally within a planned 3-gigawatt data center in Gujarat. 

As part of the proposed arrangement, OpenAI has offered to reduce subscription costs for ChatGPT in India and provide model access to Reliance’s enterprise customers.

While funding continues to pour into the AI sector at record pace, OpenAI and Meta are channeling it in fundamentally different directions. In the end, the winner may not be the company with the best model, but the one whose systems others decide to build on.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00103-11.20%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017276+1.21%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Use your XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin mining contracts and start a new source of passive cryptocurrency income. SAVVY MINING helps you control your time and money, no hardware required. XRP Soars, Passive Income Soars XRP is once again attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its new price breakthrough of $3.66, rising trading volume, and renewed market optimism about ETFs , XRP is quickly becoming a leader among mainstream assets. But the most strategic investors don’t just hold XRP; they put XRP to work. With SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining system, XRP holders can earn more than $10,000 per day without relying on market speculation. They can get a stable daily income without waiting for price fluctuations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the ETF market, XRP’s utility and network adoption are quickly closing the gap. However, savvy investors know that ETF hype alone doesn’t guarantee sustained returns. SAVVY MINING is here to help – a fully compliant, AI-powered cloud mining platform that turns idle crypto into efficient, automated income. With no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical barriers, anyone can start earning crypto safely and sustainably. How to Get Started with SAVVY MINING Visit SAVVY MINING and create your account – get a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Share with friends to get referral commissions and extra rewards. Popular mining contracts (Free contract) Principal: $15, 1-day cycle, fixed income: $15.6 (Experience contract) Principal: $100, 2-day cycle, fixed income: $107.32 (Standard contract) Principal: $1,200, 12-day cycle, fixed income: $1,404.48 (Classic contract) Principal: $3,000, 18-day cycle, fixed income: $3,783 (Advanced contract) Principal: $26,000, 42-day cycle, fixed income: $46,748 (Super contract) Principal: $198,000, 45-day cycle, fixed income: $394,911 All income will be credited every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully refunded after the contract is completed. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve compound growth. What is different about SAVVY MINING? Operating in more than 80 mining locations around the world, with a stable operation time of more than 8 years; Using 100% renewable energy, committed to environmentally friendly mining; Top-level bank security protection, equipped with SSL encryption and cold wallet storage; Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), fully compliant operation; Fixed contract income, no hidden fees, ultra-low threshold; Customer service 24/7 support, response time less than 1-3 minutes; Support BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other currencies to top up and withdraw. Summary As cloud mining matures, SAVVY MINING has become the first choice for XRP holders seeking stable long-term cryptocurrency income. It combines security, sustainability, and true transparency, providing more than just profits, but also peace of mind. Now it’s time to stop waiting and start making money. Convert your XRP into daily cash flow in just a few clicks.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08058-2.59%
DOGE
DOGE$0.1991-4.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009363-17.08%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3565-2.83%
SphereX
HERE$0.000619+30.31%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
RedStone
RED$0.3231-4.94%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13739+0.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:31

Trending News

More

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year