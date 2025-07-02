Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

PANews
2025/07/02 13:00
Bitcoin
BTC$113,738.82-1.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001827-5.09%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002707-3.80%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001-15.39%

Author: TechFlow

The stock market with crypto concepts is absorbing traffic crazily, while BTC is following its own independent trend. The "alt-season" that the crypto market has been looking forward to seems to be still building momentum and has not really returned yet.

However, as market sentiment recovers, Meme tokens have begun to lead the market for the first time in a long time. The continued rise of $USELESS has led to the recovery of sentiment in the Meme sector, and the collective rebound of old ETH-related Memes. Perhaps in the short term, there will be a wave of Meme token rebounds.

We have compiled some Meme tokens that have had good price trends recently to help you understand the latest hot spots in the market.

Note: Meme token prices fluctuate drastically and there is a high risk. Investors should fully assess the risks and participate with caution. This article only shares information based on market hotspots. The author and the platform do not guarantee the completeness and accuracy of the content of the article. At the same time, this article does not contain any investment advice.

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

Spring for Old Currency

$Fartcoin(Fartcoin) — Solana

As the leader of last year’s phenomenal “meaningless” Memecoin, Fartcoin also took the lead in rebounding in this round of market, with a current market value of US$1.12 billion.

Contract address:

9BB6NFEcjBCtnNLFko2FqVQBq8HHM13kCyYcdQbgpump

24H trading volume: $33 million

Current market value: $1.12 billion

Peak market value: $2.7 billion

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

$Launchcoin(Launch Coin on Believe) —— Solana

Believe platform's main currency was the first to rebound in this round, and the rising price of the currency may drive up the hype of Believe platform asset issuance.

Contract address:

Ey59PH7Z4BFU4HjyKnyMdWt5GGN76KazTAwQihoUXRnk

24H trading volume: $31.4 million

Current market value: $130 million

Peak market value: $370 million

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

$PENGU(Pudgy Penguins) — Solana

On June 23, asset management company VanEck invited its NFT brand Pudgy Penguins to participate in the Nasdaq bell ringing. This exposure, coupled with rumors of $PENGU ETF, jointly pushed $PENGU to continue to rise.

Contract address:

2zMMhcVQEXDtdE6vsFS7S7D5oUodfJHE8vd1gnBouauv

24H trading volume: $10.8 million

Current market value: $1.02 billion

Peak market value: $3.3 billion

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

$Mog(Mog Coin)——ETH

$Mog is an old Memecoin issued on the ETH chain in 2023. After its launch, the model icon quickly spread in the community. The community members and whales with positions have a high degree of overlap with the Milady community. It also performed well in the [MEME CULT] market led by Murad last year. Today, it still has solid community support.

Contract address:

0xaaee1a9723aadb7afa2810263653a34ba2c21c7a 24H trading volume: $2.9 million

Current market value: $390 million

Peak market value: $1.57 billion

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

$SPX(SPX6900) —— ETH

SPX 6900 is also a member of the subculture Meme, and has a high degree of overlap with the Milady community that loves subculture. It is also the number one player in Murad's [MEME CULT] list. The price trend of the currency is very strong in ETH Meme and is close to the previous high.

Contract address:

0xe0f63a424a4439cbe457d80e4f4b51ad25b2c56c 24H transaction volume: 1.9 million USD

Current market value: $1.28 billion

Peak market value: $1.76 billion

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

$BOOE(Book of Ethereum) —— ETH

$BOOE was originally a coin that piggybacked on the Meme $BOME concept on the Solana chain. Recently, its price has risen due to rumors of a "conspiracy group."

Contract address:

D2QvT2fgdvaLxDLiTFjHeRqeZFXU8UqFdJr7xcgHmoon 24H trading volume: $8.5 million

Current market value: $4.3 million

Peak market value: $9.6 million

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

$APU(Apu Apustaja)——ETH

APU is similar to Pepe, and is also a member of the Pepe the Frog universe. APU is as popular as Pepe the Frog, and is also a member of Murad's [MEME CULT] list.

Contract address:

0x594daad7d77592a2b97b725a7ad59d7e188b5bfa 24H transaction volume: $262,000

Current market value: $85 million

Peak market value: $600 million

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

New emotions, new memes

Contrary to market expectations, the tokens that have recently fueled the meme craze on the Solana chain no longer come mainly from Pump.fun, but from Bonk's meme launch platform Bonk.fun.

$USELESS（USELESS COIN）—— Bonk.fun

The concept of $USELESS is "useless token". The meme gene is very similar to $Fartcoin - a pure meme concept that focuses on meaningless concepts but with a sharp increase in consensus and market value.

$USELESS was launched on the Bonk.fun platform in May, and its continued upward trend has also brought the Bonk.fun platform back into the market's attention.

Contract address:

Dz9mQ9NzkBcCsuGPFJ3r1bS4wgqKMHBPiVuniW8Mbonk

24H trading volume: $18.6 million

Current market value: $191 million

Peak market value: $210 million

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

$USDUC(unstable coin)—— Bonk.fun

Unstable coin means "unstable coin". In today's world where the world is discussing "stable coins", the concept of "unstable coin" is also a timely meme.

Contract address:

Dz9mQ9NzkBcCsuGPFJ3r1bS4wgqKMHBPiVuniW8Mbonk

24H trading volume: $2.3 million

Current market value: $28 million

Peak market value: $28 million

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

$IKUN(IKUN)——Bonk.fun

$IKUN is the leading token in the short-term market of the Bonk.fun platform in May. The concept comes from the spoof of Chinese male artist Cai Xukun. As the popularity of the Bonk.fun platform rises again, the previous leader IKUN also rises again.

Contract address:

AtortPA9SVbkKmdzu5zg4jxgkR4howvPshorA9jYbonk

24H trading volume: $3.6 million

Current market value: $8.2 million

Peak market value: $15 million

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

In addition to Bonk.fun, another popular launch platform on the Solana chain recently is Moonshot Create, Moonshot’s official meme launch platform, where several popular ghostwriters have already emerged to compete for the top spot.

$MONKEPHONE(Monke Phone) —— Moonshot Create Platform

$MONKEPHONE is the first token of Moonshot's launchpad Moonshot Create. Its image is the "monkey with a mobile phone" Meme concept, and its coin issuance address is believed to be related to the official address of Moonshot.

Contract address:

hxcxN81ma8m5PMzPuCyysaMJ9wqJenBr811DbX4moon

24H trading volume: $5.8 million

Current market value: $7.3 million

Peak market value: $14 million

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

$RICH (GET RICH QUICK) — Moonshot Create Platform

$RICH’s narrative is simple: get rich quick “one-click rich coin” - a pure concept narrative similar to Fartcoin and USELESS. It is currently rising rapidly, competing with $MONKEPHONE and $MOONCOIN for the top spot on the Moonshot Create platform.

Contract address:

5oUzkFsCFMJJ23Z6Ghev5m7FjE6TtrqZJXUS7V5Smoon 24H trading volume: $6.9 million

Current market value: $8.6 million

Peak market value: $11.5 million

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

$MOONCOIN(Mooncoin) —— Moonshot Create Platform

$MOONCOIN is the first unofficial community token on the Moonshot Create platform, competing with multiple concepts for the leading position of the Moonshot Create platform.

Contract address:

D2QvT2fgdvaLxDLiTFjHeRqeZFXU8UqFdJr7xcgHmoon 24H trading volume: $8.5 million

Current market value: $4.3 million

Peak market value: $9.6 million

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00103-11.20%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017276+1.21%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Use your XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin mining contracts and start a new source of passive cryptocurrency income. SAVVY MINING helps you control your time and money, no hardware required. XRP Soars, Passive Income Soars XRP is once again attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its new price breakthrough of $3.66, rising trading volume, and renewed market optimism about ETFs , XRP is quickly becoming a leader among mainstream assets. But the most strategic investors don’t just hold XRP; they put XRP to work. With SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining system, XRP holders can earn more than $10,000 per day without relying on market speculation. They can get a stable daily income without waiting for price fluctuations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the ETF market, XRP’s utility and network adoption are quickly closing the gap. However, savvy investors know that ETF hype alone doesn’t guarantee sustained returns. SAVVY MINING is here to help – a fully compliant, AI-powered cloud mining platform that turns idle crypto into efficient, automated income. With no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical barriers, anyone can start earning crypto safely and sustainably. How to Get Started with SAVVY MINING Visit SAVVY MINING and create your account – get a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Share with friends to get referral commissions and extra rewards. Popular mining contracts (Free contract) Principal: $15, 1-day cycle, fixed income: $15.6 (Experience contract) Principal: $100, 2-day cycle, fixed income: $107.32 (Standard contract) Principal: $1,200, 12-day cycle, fixed income: $1,404.48 (Classic contract) Principal: $3,000, 18-day cycle, fixed income: $3,783 (Advanced contract) Principal: $26,000, 42-day cycle, fixed income: $46,748 (Super contract) Principal: $198,000, 45-day cycle, fixed income: $394,911 All income will be credited every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully refunded after the contract is completed. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve compound growth. What is different about SAVVY MINING? Operating in more than 80 mining locations around the world, with a stable operation time of more than 8 years; Using 100% renewable energy, committed to environmentally friendly mining; Top-level bank security protection, equipped with SSL encryption and cold wallet storage; Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), fully compliant operation; Fixed contract income, no hidden fees, ultra-low threshold; Customer service 24/7 support, response time less than 1-3 minutes; Support BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other currencies to top up and withdraw. Summary As cloud mining matures, SAVVY MINING has become the first choice for XRP holders seeking stable long-term cryptocurrency income. It combines security, sustainability, and true transparency, providing more than just profits, but also peace of mind. Now it’s time to stop waiting and start making money. Convert your XRP into daily cash flow in just a few clicks.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08058-2.59%
DOGE
DOGE$0.1991-4.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009363-17.08%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3565-2.83%
SphereX
HERE$0.000619+30.31%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
RedStone
RED$0.3231-4.94%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13739+0.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:31

Trending News

More

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year