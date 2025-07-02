SHIB eyes surge; Promising $0.003 SHIB contender looks to redefine memecoin space

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Shiba Inu struggles, a bold new contender, XYZVerse, is winning over traders with its fusion of sports fandom and memecoin energy.

The crypto community buzzes with speculation that Shiba Inu could reach $1, causing a stir among traders. Meanwhile, a new affordable contender is stepping into the arena, poised to transform the memecoin scene. Can this up-and-comer disrupt the status quo and take the spotlight from SHIB?

XYZVerse (XYZ) is shaking up the memecoin landscape with a fresh twist: merging the raw passion of sports fandom with the explosive power of crypto culture. Catering to die-hard enthusiasts of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, XYZVerse isn’t just another meme token, it’s a movement, a community built for those who live and breathe sports.

Embracing its bold “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse stands out from the crowd. It has already been crowned Best New Meme Project, signaling that investors and fans alike are paying close attention.

But XYZ is far from a passing hype wave. The project boasts a well-defined roadmap, a loyal community, and a commitment to long-term growth rather than quick, speculative gains.

Fueled by a competitive, sports-driven mentality, XYZ is positioning itself as the ultimate heavyweight in the memecoin arena. The token aspires to climb onto the podium as a true champion, becoming a symbol of pride and dedication for sports and crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Currently in its presale phase, XYZVerse offers early supporters a unique chance to lock in at discounted rates before it hits the open market.

Launch price: $0.0001



Current price: $0.003333



Next stage price: $0.005



Final presale price: $0.02



After the presale wraps up, XYZ is set to debut on top centralized and decentralized exchanges, with an ambitious target listing price of $0.10. If everything aligns, presale participants could potentially enjoy up to 1,000x returns, turning modest entries into life-changing gains.

Investor confidence is already strong, with over $14 million secured so far. Early access to lower price points offers a significant edge, maximizing upside potential when the token lists publicly.

Demand for XYZ is skyrocketing, and momentum is building fast. By jumping in now, early adopters not only secure the lowest prices but also position themselves for potentially massive profits when the token goes live.

Shiba Inu faces volatility

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a declining trend over the past six months, with its price falling by 47.69%. In the last month alone, SHIB decreased by 11.70%, and the past week saw a further drop of 2.16%. The current price ranges between $0.00001096 and $0.00001237, indicating ongoing volatility.

Technical indicators suggest the possibility of more downward movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 40.61, which is below the neutral level, hinting at weak buying pressure. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are close, at $0.00001139 and $0.00001144 respectively, showing limited momentum in the short term.

If the price continues to decline, SHIB may test the nearest support level at $0.00001006. Falling below this could lead to the next support at $0.000008649, representing a further decrease. On the upside, if SHIB manages to gain strength, it could reach the nearest resistance level at $0.00001288. Breaking past this point might lead to the second resistance at $0.00001429, which would be an increase of about 18% and 30% from the current price range.

Conclusion

With the bull run of 2025 underway, SHIB shows promise, but XYZVerse’s unique blend of sports and meme culture sets it apart.

