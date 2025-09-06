$310M ENA Buyback Program Announced

Altcoins

Ethena Labs is doubling down on its ecosystem strategy with a two-pronged move: securing $530 million in new funding for its StablecoinX project and rolling out a $310 million buyback program for its native ENA token.

The latest round of private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing lifts StablecoinX’s total fundraising to about $895 million. Once finalized, the venture is expected to hold over 3 billion ENA tokens on its balance sheet. Ethena Labs said this scale will help attract more institutional participants, widen investor interest, and bring additional third-party coverage to the project.

Aggressive Buyback Strategy

Alongside the funding, Ethena has authorized a large-scale ENA repurchase plan to stabilize its token market. A subsidiary of the foundation will spend $310 million over the next 6–8 weeks, supplementing earlier buybacks financed through the initial PIPE raise.

The plan is structured around price triggers:

$5 million in daily purchases if ENA trades above $0.70.

$10 million in daily purchases if the price falls below $0.70 or drops more than 5% in a day.

At current valuations, Ethena estimates these combined buybacks — supported by both PIPE funds and third-party investors — will remove roughly 13% of ENA’s circulating supply from the market.

Building Long-Term Liquidity

Executives say the dual approach of scaling StablecoinX and buying back ENA is meant to reassure both retail and institutional holders that the project can support token stability while expanding its stablecoin platform. With more than half a billion dollars in fresh capital and an aggressive buyback mechanism, Ethena is positioning ENA to remain liquid while signaling confidence in its long-term value.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

