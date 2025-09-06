$310M ENA Buyback Program Announced

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:21
Moonveil
MORE$0.10076+2.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.116-0.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0125-2.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017103+6.35%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06575-1.24%
Ethena
ENA$0.7493+11.40%
Altcoins

Ethena Labs is doubling down on its ecosystem strategy with a two-pronged move: securing $530 million in new funding for its StablecoinX project and rolling out a $310 million buyback program for its native ENA token.

The latest round of private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing lifts StablecoinX’s total fundraising to about $895 million. Once finalized, the venture is expected to hold over 3 billion ENA tokens on its balance sheet. Ethena Labs said this scale will help attract more institutional participants, widen investor interest, and bring additional third-party coverage to the project.

Aggressive Buyback Strategy

Alongside the funding, Ethena has authorized a large-scale ENA repurchase plan to stabilize its token market. A subsidiary of the foundation will spend $310 million over the next 6–8 weeks, supplementing earlier buybacks financed through the initial PIPE raise.

The plan is structured around price triggers:

  • $5 million in daily purchases if ENA trades above $0.70.
  • $10 million in daily purchases if the price falls below $0.70 or drops more than 5% in a day.

At current valuations, Ethena estimates these combined buybacks — supported by both PIPE funds and third-party investors — will remove roughly 13% of ENA’s circulating supply from the market.

Building Long-Term Liquidity

Executives say the dual approach of scaling StablecoinX and buying back ENA is meant to reassure both retail and institutional holders that the project can support token stability while expanding its stablecoin platform. With more than half a billion dollars in fresh capital and an aggressive buyback mechanism, Ethena is positioning ENA to remain liquid while signaling confidence in its long-term value.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/great-news-for-ethena-investors-310m-ena-buyback-program-announced/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0125-2.34%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1447-0.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.63-2.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.322-0.71%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05409-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share
A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 728,162 UNI (worth US$5.16 million) from Coinbase.
UNISWAP
UNI$9.296-2.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1351+30.91%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02631+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:21
Share

Trending News

More

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week

ALT5 Sigma reveals WLFI token holdings have increased to over 7.28 billion