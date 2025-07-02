Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

CryptoNews
2025/07/02 21:44
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004893-5.08%
RWAX
APP$0.003884+0.28%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0807-2.39%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006096-0.11%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01105+1.74%

Over the past weekend, Bitcoin briefly fell below the $100,000 mark and quickly rebounded 10%, re-standing above the $106,000 mark. Although this trend brings short-term confidence, most technical analysts believe that the rebound may be difficult to maintain.

Crypto analyst Louigi warned that Bitcoin may have formed a “double top” structure, which usually indicates that the market will enter a correction period. The buyer’s liquidity trap currently formed near $106,600 and multiple unfilled fair value gaps (FVG) show that the risk of a short-term correction still exists. If the key support level of $102,000 to $101,000 is broken, the price may fall further.

How to achieve stable returns in uncertainty? For frequent traders, this oscillating pattern can be called a “meat grinder”: it is difficult to predict the rise and fall, and it is difficult to seize opportunities. Investors with strategic foresight often build a passive income system at this time without watching the market or gambling. Therefore, more and more investors have turned their attention to the GMO Miner cloud mining platform – a smart mining method that gets rid of short-term risks and focuses on long-term stable returns.

What Is GMO Miner?

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is the world’s leading green cloud computing service platform. The platform provides users with remote mining services without the need to purchase machines and zero technical barriers through clean energy data centers distributed in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Users only need to register and select a contract to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and LTC, and daily income is automatically settled without fear of market fluctuations.

Start Daily Passive Income in Three Steps

  • Register for free and receive a $15 cloud computing power reward

    New users can get a mining experience computing power worth $15 when they register, and they can start making profits without investment.

    • Choose the right contract and allocate funds independently

    The platform provides a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and goals:For complete contract details and real-time returns, please visit the official website.

    • Automatic output, flexible withdrawal or reinvestment

    The contract will automatically generate income within 24 hours after it takes effect. The platform settles daily and records in real time, supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time, flexible and efficient.

    Five Advantages of GMO Miner

    • Global green data center, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, stable operation
    • No equipment and technical background required, 0 threshold to get started
    • Income is credited daily, open and transparent on the chain
    • Supports flexible configuration of multiple currencies, diversification of risks
    • Sign up and get computing power rewards, truly 0 cost to start

    No Need to Chase Ups and Downs, Stable Income Is the Future

    Currently, Bitcoin is only one step away from its historical high, but there are still many variables in the market. Instead of repeatedly testing in price fluctuations, it is better to use GMO Miner to create a 24-hour stable passive income system to make your funds truly efficient.

    Register now, receive $15 free computing power, and start a stable mining journey!

    Download the GMO Miner APP to control your income progress anytime, anywhere.

    Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

    You May Also Like

    How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

    How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

    The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
    NodeGO Token
    GO$0.00103-6.36%
    Startup
    STARTUP$0.017257+2.00%
    Share
    99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
    Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

    Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

    Use your XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin mining contracts and start a new source of passive cryptocurrency income. SAVVY MINING helps you control your time and money, no hardware required. XRP Soars, Passive Income Soars XRP is once again attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its new price breakthrough of $3.66, rising trading volume, and renewed market optimism about ETFs , XRP is quickly becoming a leader among mainstream assets. But the most strategic investors don’t just hold XRP; they put XRP to work. With SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining system, XRP holders can earn more than $10,000 per day without relying on market speculation. They can get a stable daily income without waiting for price fluctuations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the ETF market, XRP’s utility and network adoption are quickly closing the gap. However, savvy investors know that ETF hype alone doesn’t guarantee sustained returns. SAVVY MINING is here to help – a fully compliant, AI-powered cloud mining platform that turns idle crypto into efficient, automated income. With no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical barriers, anyone can start earning crypto safely and sustainably. How to Get Started with SAVVY MINING Visit SAVVY MINING and create your account – get a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Share with friends to get referral commissions and extra rewards. Popular mining contracts (Free contract) Principal: $15, 1-day cycle, fixed income: $15.6 (Experience contract) Principal: $100, 2-day cycle, fixed income: $107.32 (Standard contract) Principal: $1,200, 12-day cycle, fixed income: $1,404.48 (Classic contract) Principal: $3,000, 18-day cycle, fixed income: $3,783 (Advanced contract) Principal: $26,000, 42-day cycle, fixed income: $46,748 (Super contract) Principal: $198,000, 45-day cycle, fixed income: $394,911 All income will be credited every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully refunded after the contract is completed. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve compound growth. What is different about SAVVY MINING? Operating in more than 80 mining locations around the world, with a stable operation time of more than 8 years; Using 100% renewable energy, committed to environmentally friendly mining; Top-level bank security protection, equipped with SSL encryption and cold wallet storage; Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), fully compliant operation; Fixed contract income, no hidden fees, ultra-low threshold; Customer service 24/7 support, response time less than 1-3 minutes; Support BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other currencies to top up and withdraw. Summary As cloud mining matures, SAVVY MINING has become the first choice for XRP holders seeking stable long-term cryptocurrency income. It combines security, sustainability, and true transparency, providing more than just profits, but also peace of mind. Now it’s time to stop waiting and start making money. Convert your XRP into daily cash flow in just a few clicks.
    Cloud
    CLOUD$0.08058-2.81%
    DOGE
    DOGE$0.19944-3.86%
    FreeRossDAO
    FREE$0.00009403-16.97%
    FLOW
    FLOW$0.3574-2.05%
    SphereX
    HERE$0.000791+88.33%
    Share
    CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
    Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

    Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

    PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
    RedStone
    RED$0.324-4.00%
    Polytrade
    TRADE$0.13736+0.27%
    Share
    PANews2025/08/02 17:31

    Trending News

    More

    How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

    Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

    Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

    Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

    E-commerce company PixelFox AB plans to allocate some of its excess capital to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.