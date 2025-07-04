July Expert Predictions: Where Are BTC, ETH, and SOL Headed This Month?

CryptoNews
2025/07/04 18:59
Core DAO
CORE$0.47-3.41%
LightLink
LL$0.0137-0.36%
NEAR
NEAR$2.4-3.76%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003914-0.58%

Key Takeaways:

  • Bitcoin holds above $100,000 with strong ETF inflows, ending Q2 with gains over 30%.
  • Ethereum remains below $3,000 but saw its revenue jump 133.7% over three months, outpacing Solana.
  • Solana enters a critical July with key support at $130 and resistance near $160, as experts see potential for $175 or a drop to $115.
  • Solana’s active addresses grew by 31.9%, driven by meme coin trading on Pump.Fun, while Ethereum’s user numbers stayed largely unchanged.

Bitcoin (BTC) held its ground in June, but traders are wondering if it still has fuel left for a summer rally. Ethereum (ETH), meanwhile, continues to hover below key resistance levels, with the market waiting for a decisive move. And Solana (SOL) remains the hot topic of the season, pushing new projects and narratives despite market uncertainties.

What’s next for these top three? From ETF flows and on-chain activity to price targets and upcoming catalysts, here’s what experts are watching in July.

Table of Contents
  1. In This Article
  2. Bitcoin Holds Strong as Altseason Hopes Build
    Solana’s Path to $300: Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?
    Ethereum Stalls – Calm Before a Jump?
    Conclusion
    Key Crypto Events to Watch in July 2025
  1. In This Article
  2. Bitcoin Holds Strong as Altseason Hopes Build
  3. Solana’s Path to $300: Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?
  4. Ethereum Stalls – Calm Before a Jump?
  5. Show Full Guide
  6. Conclusion
  7. Key Crypto Events to Watch in July 2025

Bitcoin Holds Strong as Altseason Hopes Build

Some analysts believe July could finally bring the start of altseason, but for that to happen, Bitcoin’s dominance may need to soften first. So far, the leading cryptocurrency isn’t backing down. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and public disagreements between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Bitcoin remains resilient.

Abbass Abdul Sater, Head of Sales at Capital.com, told Cryptonews that institutional interest continues to support Bitcoin’s position after its recent weekly gains:

He added that strong buying activity has kept BTC above $100,000 since May, with price movements staying within a clear range:

24h7d30d1yAll time

Spot Bitcoin ETFs also continue to reflect overall market sentiment. Abdul Sater noted that June 24 saw net inflows reach $588.06 million – the highest daily inflow since May’s peak of $934.80 million on May 22. According to CoinGlass, there were only three days of outflows in June: $267.5 million on June 1, $47.80 million on June 6, and another smaller outflow later in the month.

This pattern suggests investor confidence remains strong despite occasional pullbacks. Abdul Sater added:

This steady performance underlines why BTC continues to dominate the market, even as traders keep their eyes on altcoins for bigger short-term moves this summer.

Solana’s Path to $300: Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?

One trend emerging this summer is Solana’s continued growth in active addresses, likely driven by strong meme coin trading activity. Pump.Fun, the main meme coin launchpad, operates on Solana, bringing in high daily user numbers. Over the past three months, Solana’s active addresses grew by 31.9%, while Ethereum, one of its main competitors, remained stable with a modest increase of 6.1%.

Eneko Knörr, CEO and co-founder of Stabolut, told Cryptonews that July will be crucial for SOL’s next move. He noted that Solana is approaching a key technical zone that could determine whether its price breaks out or turns lower:

Looking ahead, Knörr outlined two long-term scenarios for Solana depending on market conditions and ETF momentum:

According to expert, if ETF momentum picks up in the second half of the year, Solana could continue closing the revenue gap with Ethereum and position itself as a real challenger in the next bull cycle.


24h7d30d1yAll time

Ethereum Stalls – Calm Before a Jump?

After its strong rally in May, Ethereum hasn’t yet delivered the long-awaited $3,000 mark. However, in June, ETH reached its local high for the past three months, trading above $2,800. While the monthly performance closed slightly negative at -1.3%, this period of price stagnation may not be a bad sign.


24h7d30d1yAll time

Some analysts argue that when Ethereum pauses like this, it can signal an upcoming altseason. The fact that ETH held its ground without sharp drops shows underlying market stability, even as Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines.

While Ethereum’s number of active addresses has remained largely unchanged, its revenue grew by 133.7% over the past three months, surpassing Solana’s growth of just 8.3% during the same period. This means Ethereum has overtaken its main competitor in terms of revenue growth for now.

Whether ETH breaks above $3,000 this summer remains uncertain, but its stable price and rising on-chain revenue suggest it’s far from losing its place as the leading altcoin.

Conclusion

Bitcoin continues to hold its ground above $100,000, showing resilience despite geopolitical tensions. Solana enters a critical month with potential catalysts that could push its price higher or send it lower, while Ethereum stays stable below $3,000 but shows strong growth in on-chain revenue. Whether these signals point to a true altseason remains to be seen, but analysts agree that July will set the tone for the rest of the summer.

Key Crypto Events to Watch in July 2025

  • July 9 – US FOMC Meeting Minutes
  • July 15 – U.S. Inflation Data Release
    • Core CPI (Monthly Change)
    • CPI (Monthly Change)
    • CPI (Annual Change)
  • July 30 – US Federal Funds Rate Decision and FOMC Statement

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jiemian News, with the Stablecoin Ordinance officially taking effect on August 1st, Hong Kong has entered an era of stablecoin compliance, with
ERA
ERA$0.9465-7.86%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00609-0.29%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:07
From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
Threshold
T$0.01618-3.17%
ERA
ERA$0.9465-7.86%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5986-1.09%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845-19.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 19:13
XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

In the ever-changing digital currency industry, XRP has become a preeminent cryptocurrency due to its speed, low cost, and enterprise-level applications. As interest in cryptocurrency mining continues to reach unprecedented levels, one question that is increasingly on the minds of new users and investors is: Can XRP be mined? How to mine it? Therefore, we will review everything you need to know about XRP mining, clear up some misconceptions, and show modern alternatives for earning XRP in 2025. In addition, you will learn how to use the Hashj.net website to enhance the user experience of cryptocurrencies such as XRP. If you have not used cloud mining, you can click: www.hashj.net to register and receive $118 for free mining. Can XRP Be Mined? The brief reply: No, XRP cannot be mined. Here’s why: ● Fixed Supply: When the currency XRP was launched, 100 billion coins had been pre-mined by Ripple Labs. This whole supply already exists. ● There is no Proof-of-Work (PoW): Unlike Bitcoin , the value of which is provided with newly minted coins that miners earn by solving complicated math problems, XRP is based on a consensus model that does not provide validators with new coins. ● Distribution: Ripple Labs releases XRP coins into the environment by distributing them periodically with the help of partnerships, incentives, and ecosystem building, but there is no mining. That said, in case you have been considering going the mining rig route in order to get yourself some XRP, then you would be better off trying out other methods of getting it, trading it, or staking it to generate income, particularly through sites like Hashj.net. Alternatives to XRP Mining in 2025 And although old mining is out of the question, the options to gain XRP in 2025 are thrilling and realistic. 1. Users can participate in mining with Hashj rewards. An emerging trend in 2025 is the short-term reward contract, and Hashj is first in line to take the lead. Now, users will be able to make and join XRP-based reward agreements that can give them daily returns within a specified time. Such contracts are: Easy to apply Independent cloud-based (no equipment required) Time limited 1 to 30 days It’s designed to lower the barrier to entry, making it easy to get started even with no experience. You may view these reward contracts directly on Hashj.net, the contracts are presented publicly with daily yield and performance figures. 2. Hashj Gifts Cloud Mining Although XRP cannot be mined, Hashj offers solutions to mine other coins, such as Bitcoin or Dogecoin , among others, and receives cloud mining profits as well. These earnings can now be multiplied into XRP instantly through the platform and provide a user with a wriggle room to increase his and her XRP holding indirectly. On top of that, Hashj frequently gives sign-up gifts, free gift mining functions, and referral programs that add to your portfolio at no cost upfront. 3. Yield and Staking Platforms XRP does not turn into an ordinary mine, but it is possible to stake and put it into a yield platform, which allows getting daily or weekly income by lending the coin or providing liquidity to the pool. On certain DeFi platforms and custodial hosting services, you can stake your XRP to make a passive income through XRP staking pairs or stablecoin pools. Visit www.hashj.net to register and receive $118 to start earning XRP for free. Why XRP Is Still a Smart Choice in 2025 Although not mineable, XRP is gaining usage, and the following reasons make it increasingly popular: ● XRP’s Institutionalization: Many large financial institutions around the world are using XRP Ledger technology to achieve instant settlement of cross-border payments. ● Eco-Friendly: A single transaction requires XRP to consume a mere 0.0079 kWh, which is way lower than Bitcoin and Ethereum. ● Scalability: With speeds of more than 1,500 transactions/sec, the XRP Ledger is a quite trustworthy infrastructure that could support a considerable number of applications. ● Low Fees: The average transaction price is well under $ 0.01, which is perfect for micro transactions and worldwide remittances. These strengths ensure that XRP is a wise investment in your crypto portfolio, particularly when you want sustainability and speed. Getting Started with Hashj and XRP Hashj.net is an excellent option to use for those people who would like to learn more about XRP and crypto interaction in 2025. This is how one can get started: 1. Create a Free Account: Simply use an Email or Wallet to create your account. 2. Claim Free Mining Bonuses: After successful registration, you can receive $100 trial bonus + $18 cash and try free mining. 3. Select an XRP Contract: Select a reward XRP contract and use it in accordance with the goals. 4. Monitor Daily Returns: Watch your returns compound themselves without the need to have maintenance or mining. 5. Cash-Back or Recycle: You have instant withdrawal capabilities and recycle investment opportunities to increase your profits with Hashj. Is It Safe? Systems such as Hashj are transparent, user-friendly, and provide customer services. In 2025, Hashj has announced plans to implement improved KYC, 2-factor-authentication (2FA), and live monitoring during withdrawals to protect the money of its users. Hashj made it to the list of these reliable sources as it already has tens of thousands of active users every day and a verified payout history. Final Thoughts In the classical meaning of XRP mining, it is not possible because of its consensus model, but in the current scenario, there are more intelligent, faster, and easier methods to unlock more XRP in 2025. With the help of such new platforms like Hashj.net, the user will be able to access reward contracts, benefit through cloud-based mining of other coins, and easily convert his/her income to XRP. Being rewarded for the ability to move and be agile in the industry and make smart decisions, using these tools can precondition not only a good short-term result but long-term success in the crypto industry. As a new or professional enthusiast, XRP is still a digital asset you should consider trying out, whether it is or is not being mined.
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.0065-13.56%
MAY
MAY$0.0494-1.90%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08075-3.10%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009366-17.31%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:00

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?