Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community

2025/07/06 05:00

Bitcoin treasury companies — entities that accumulate the digital asset (usually through borrowed assets) — offer clients indirect exposure through their stock. Some believe that these companies bring Bitcoin to Wall Street. Others think that these treasury companies are doing the opposite: turning bitcoiners into so-called “fiat bros.”

From self-custody of private keys to indirect Bitcoin ‘exposure’

In 2021, billionaire and X owner Elon Musk famously replied “Your app sucks” to a crypto wallet that didn’t support user access to their private keys. Now, when Bitcoin ETFs and Bitcoin treasury companies get so much attention, it may seem that self-custody has silently left the scene. 

Although the big narrative is occupied with the news about treasury companies spending millions of dollars (of borrowed money) to buy as many bitcoins as possible, bitcoiners who (at best) don’t care about “indirect exposure to Bitcoin” didn’t go anywhere. They are just not as visible on social and mass media. 

Indirect Bitcoin exposure, or owning paper Bitcoin, is owning certain assets issued by the company that strategically accumulate Bitcoin on its balance sheets. Stocks of Bitcoin treasury companies (for instance, MSTR by Strategy) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of asset management companies holding Bitcoin (for example, IBIT by BlackRock) are two of the most popular types of assets that expose users to Bitcoin. 

It is assumed that owning these assets allows holders to benefit from the price movements of Bitcoin as they are reflected in the value of these assets. That’s why Bitcoin ETFs, stocks of Bitcoin treasury companies, Bitcoin derivatives, and similar assets are considered to be holding Bitcoin, although it’s essentially paper Bitcoin.

Are treasury companies Trojan-horsing Wall Street?

Some view treasury companies as a straightforward means for institutional and corporate investors to enter the crypto market. Indeed, for companies, buying stocks of Strategy is easier than buying Bitcoin in terms of the law. Strategy is holding nearly 600,000 bitcoins, and engaging in such a regular activity as buying MSTR stocks exposes corporate buyers to Bitcoin’s price fluctuations. 

As treasury companies continue to accumulate bitcoins relentlessly, they increase buying pressure, which prevents the BTC price from experiencing significant drops. Corporations buying stocks of treasury companies indirectly invest in Bitcoin. 

Michael Saylor, the Chairman of Strategy, said he wants to bridge the cryptocurrency economy and traditional capital markets. Some view him and other treasury companies as a Trojan horse that takes Bitcoin to Wall Street.

However, some see the opposite happening – treasury companies are turning bitcoiners into traditional finance investors. Treasury companies’ critics stress that, despite much talk about Bitcoin, these companies are operating in the conventional finance sector and promoting their stocks to both TradFi (traditional finance) and crypto investors. 

https://twitter.com/WalkerAmerica/status/1939768468238381452

Notably, these companies don’t pay their employees in crypto, nor do they accept Bitcoin as a payment method for their stocks, among other things. Literally, these companies don’t offer any kind of Bitcoin experience to their clients and employees. 

For the TradFi sector, treasury companies serve as a way to profit from Bitcoin’s value growth. However, for Bitcoin investors, these companies may appear to be a TradFi agent’s invasion that seduces people to stop buying and holding bitcoins and switch to a traditional instrument like stocks. The Bitcoin standard narrative allegedly only serves as a promotion tool for the audience of Bitcoin enthusiasts.

While there is nothing wrong with competing for investors, it seems that bitcoiners are angered by the fact that treasury companies have infected most of the Bitcoin-related media with promotional posts about them.

Self-custody advocates argue that Bitcoin podcasters, Crypto X, crypto conferences–all these platforms are “shilling” Strategy and Nakamoto stocks. As a result, it leaves too little space for conversation with those who share similar values, such as independence and a self-custody philosophy.

Another concern associated with treasury companies is that their strategies may not be so safe, and at some point, they will have to sell the bitcoins they buy. It may trigger a domino effect that could bury even giants like Strategy.

According to a recent report from venture capital company Breed, most Bitcoin treasury companies are unlikely to survive a “death spiral” that may be triggered by a sudden drop in the BTC price. 

The chances of the companies resurrecting after the crash are thinner, especially given their centralized nature.

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin's era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
2025/08/02 19:13
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

PANews reported on August 2nd that, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global announced that it will change its name to FG Nexus after reaching a definitive agreement to raise $200
2025/08/02 18:30

