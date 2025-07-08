Stand With Crypto joins more than 60 organizations in urging U.S. lawmakers to support the Crypto Market Structure Act

PANews
2025/07/08 08:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.10029+0.20%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03765-2.38%
U
U$0.01105-0.09%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014183-16.70%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, crypto advocacy organization Stand With Crypto and 65 other organizations sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives, urging lawmakers to support the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. The bill will clarify the division of supervision between the SEC and the CFTC, requiring crypto companies to disclose retail financial information and isolate customer funds. It is expected to enter the review process next week. In the Senate, Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott and Congressman Cynthia Lummis released relevant legislative principles last month and will hold a digital asset hearing on Wednesday.

The letter specifically mentioned the urgency of legislation, pointing out that the United States needs to establish a regulatory framework by the end of September to avoid falling behind global competition. However, the bill faces the risk of politicization, and the Democratic Party may demand restrictions on the Trump family's crypto business (Bloomberg estimates that the family has made a profit of about $620 million through the family's crypto project). Investment bank TD Cowen pointed out that the Republican Party needs to strike a balance between meeting the Democratic Party's regulatory requirements and maintaining Trump's support.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

DeFi Education Fund called on the Senate Banking Committee to frame a key crypto market bill in a more tech-neutral way and strengthen crypto developer protections in a recent letter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009--%
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00227+15.16%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:40
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30
Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
Bitcoin
BTC$113,687.69-0.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 15:17

Trending News

More

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins