"The whale that shorted BTC four times since March 2025" has once again exceeded $100 million in short positions

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the short position of the "BTC whale who shorted four times since March 2025" has exceeded 100 million US dollars again. The trader has accumulated a profit of 14.2 million US dollars in this round of short selling. The remaining positions were originally in a floating loss state, and have turned losses into profits through continuous increase in positions. Currently, the position is 1097.47 BTC, the opening price is 107,926.6 US dollars, the forced liquidation price is 116,510 US dollars, and the current floating profit after accounting for funding costs is 1.605 million US dollars.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.