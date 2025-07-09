After PancakeSwap ban, Turkey may target other DeFi services, regulators explain

Crypto.news
2025/07/09 03:26
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036+0.87%
MAY
MAY$0.04937-1.49%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002131+7.03%
Comedian
BAN$0.06163-2.97%

After a recent ban on PancakeSwap, Turkish regulators may soon crack down on other DeFi services and wallets.

Turkey’s recent ban on PancakeSwap (CAKE) decentralized exchange brought concerns that other DeFi services may follow. A recent panel by regulators, during the Istanbul Blockchain Week, suggested that this may be the case.

In a transcript shared with crypto.news, regulators outlined the new criteria for enforcement, which also apply to DeFi services. Under the new framework, DEXs and even non-custodial wallets would be required to follow the same rules as centralized services.

Still, this does not mean that all such services would be banned. According to Ali İhsan Güngör, Executive Vice Chairman of the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye, the regulations follow the so-called dissemination principles. Specifically, DeFi products that market themselves to Turkish citizens will have to abide by local regulations.

Turkey bans PancakeSwap for promotions to its citizens

“We have already started to impose access blocks on such websites,” Güngör added. The chief regulator likely referenced the recent ban on PancakeSwap, along with 46 other websites, which happened on July 4.

The regulators ordered internet service providers to block PancakeSwap’s domain in the country, along with a ban on associated mobile apps and associated social media accounts. Still, regulators did not outline what channels PancakeSwap used to specifically target Turkish users.

PancakeSwap is a decentralized protocol without any registered branches or legal entities in Turkey. For this reason, the exchange would have trouble applying for the required crypto service provider licences in the country.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.45-3.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,498.18-3.63%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002629-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:37
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.