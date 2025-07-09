More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

PANews
2025/07/09 17:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103+0.89%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002708-2.58%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00220424-3.80%

Author: francesco

Compiled by: Block unicorn

Preface

Ethereum has been at a crossroads over the past few years.

The growing criticism has led to a change in foundation leadership and is expected to lead to a broader review to increase transparency and engagement, and a greater focus on value capture at the L1 level.

Previously, it was rare to see an Executive Director speaking on multiple panels at Ethereum conferences. This week, I was happy to see Tomasz K. Stańczak (Co-Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation) participating in as many events and panels as possible.

This is really refreshing and hopefully a sign of things to come.

So…what is Ethereum’s future vision?

How do we ensure this vision is well executed?

This article provides an overview of the Ethereum vision.

Target

To have a structured vision, you must start with goals.

More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

For Ethereum, the main goals are as follows:

1. Return to the spirit of encryption, how to protect privacy and trustless features.

It’s not just about attracting new users, but making sure they can tap into those values and ethos, and build accordingly.

Build, yes, but with purpose and values.

2. Ensure that Ethereum remains the most secure and resilient blockchain infrastructure.

This echoes Vitalik’s post about “A Trillion Dollar Safe.”

This is part of a broader discussion about security:

  • How to improve the security of Ethereum?
  • How do you adequately communicate this to your users?
  • How can we ensure that both institutions and users can take full advantage of this?

Most importantly:

How do we ensure that all technical developments continue to uphold the core spirit and values of Ethereum? No shortcuts, no compromises.

Lately, many have accused Ethereum of being somewhat alienated from the developers.

However, that seems to be about to change.

In fact, we can expect the Ethereum Foundation to take a slightly more active approach and develop a new funding policy. Thomas said this will be used to explore efficient and durable DeFi protocols and strategically allocate funds to them, moving from a passive approach to guided management.

This is just one of a number of challenges that will have a profound impact on Ethereum’s long-term future, including:

  • Regulatory clarity
  • AI adoption
  • Privacy issues

More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

One key aspect and major recent trend is the increase in institutional adoption.

More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

Ethereum’s future vision is to treat various fields and industries as modular components, make them open source and remove intermediaries.

More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

In turn, these modules will ensure a smooth transition from Web2 to Web3, removing friction between institutions.

Imagine that health institutions in different countries are able to open and contribute to health data repositories. All of this is secured through interactions on the Ethereum chain, guaranteeing the security and verifiability of these solutions.

The ultimate goal? Allowing users to trade all global assets on-chain.

challenge

However, to achieve this goal, Ethereum needs to solve some major challenges and confusions faced by users.

More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

Therefore, the focus going forward will be on solving some of the major challenges in on-chain privacy and identity, and addressing the threats of AI by establishing Ethereum as a trusted layer for AI execution.

  • Trustworthy and neutral.
  • Globalization.
  • Private and secure by design.

All of this will create a diverse environment and build a social structure that enables different actors to collaborate, with the ultimate goal of making Ethereum an anti-fragile network.

To truly resist centralization, it is necessary to ensure global participation and incorporate multiple voices and approaches to build a truly global network.

More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

This will allow Ethereum to listen to important issues and empower pluralism and diversity.

It was also refreshing to hear about the tension between L1 and L2, with the Ethereum Foundation making it clear that there is no opposition between them.

Instead, Ethereum will take a more active role in guiding how to ensure these L2s reach Phase 2, protecting users through Ethereum as the underlying base layer.

More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

Last but not least, we are seeing the emergence of live blockchains like MegaETH, as well as other fast networks like Monad and Hyperliquid.

This also raises questions about interoperability and integration:

  • How do I ensure they are connected to the Ethereum mainnet?
  • How to build a 25 ms block time blockchain that inherits Ethereum's security parameters?

More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

Therefore, new tools need to be introduced to verify at which layers new challenges can be identified and ensure that clients are able to integrate with these networks.

This opens up a new creative space for client development.

All Ethereum client teams agree that each block will consume 45 million or even 60 million Gas, with the goal of reaching 100 million Gas by the end of this year or the first quarter of next year.

This will be achieved through an internal reorganization, with modular teams working towards common goals:

  • Extended L1
  • Expand Blob
  • Improved user experience
  • Improve interoperability

You heard it right: expanding L1 (a previously neglected area) is one of those goals.

More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

I am personally optimistic about Ethereum, welcome this awakening, and hope to see it progress further.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.56-2.87%
Ethereum
ETH$3,501.67-3.57%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00263-1.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:37
BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

Recently, the high-profile cryptocurrency platform Find Mining announced the official completion of its integration with BNB payments, offering BNB holders a brand new channel for daily passive income. This means that users can earn stable daily passive income through the Find Mining platform simply by holding BNB assets. This update does not involve BNB mining itself – since BNB is not a mineable asset – but introduces BNB as a convenient payment method to access affordable and genuine blockchain mining services. To provide a smooth onboarding experience, Find Mining has outlined four steps for users to get started with BNB payments. 1. Create an account Visit the official Find Mining website, where new users will receive a $15 hash rate bonus to help kickstart their cloud mining journey. 2. Deposit using BNB After registration, users can visit the “BNB Deposit” page to obtain a unique wallet address. BNB can be transferred from an exchange or personal wallet, and the minimum deposit amount is 0.12 BNB. 3. Select hash rate contract Find Mining offers a range of cloud mining contracts designed to suit different user preferences, including short-term access, long-term options, and performance-focused plans. 4. Start receiving mining income After the contract is activated, the mining income will be automatically calculated and credited to the user’s account daily. Users can withdraw the income to an external BNB wallet or reinvest it to expand their computing power holdings. Click here to view more high-yield contract details . Find Mining CEO said: “This integration with the BNB payment system is an important step for us to actively respond to market demand and community voice. We are committed to bringing value to more users through convenient payment methods and stable revenue models, helping users to easily realize asset appreciation.” Core Advantages of the Platform BNB Enables Multi-Currency Mining Users can use BNB to purchase cloud mining contracts pegged to mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) . All mining revenue will be automatically settled in US dollars, providing a convenient and stable income experience across currencies. Automatic Daily Settlement System Find Mining takes care of all the backend infrastructure, and users do not need to manage hardware or mining nodes. Revenue is automatically calculated and distributed to user accounts every day. Global Infrastructure Supported by More Than 135 Data Centers Find Mining is supported by a network of more than 135 data centers across multiple regions, helping to ensure stable delivery of computing power, efficient contract execution, and transparent data processing. New User Trial Rewards Find Mining offers a trial contract to new users when they sign up, allowing them to experience the platform’s mining process without an initial deposit. This reward is designed to lower the entry barrier for new users and provide a risk-free onboarding experience. Security and Compliance Infrastructure Find Mining attaches great importance to fund security and regulatory compliance. The platform integrates multiple encryption protocols, adopts a cold and hot wallet separation architecture, and complies with relevant compliance standards in the jurisdictions where it operates. 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support Find Mining provides 24/7 customer service in multiple languages, ensuring timely assistance to users in all regions of the world. About Find Mining Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, Find Mining is a leading global cryptocurrency computing power service provider. With over 9.4 million registered users, it operates 135 professional mining facilities around the world, including in the United States, Italy, Iceland, Norway, and other countries and regions. The company provides secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain computing power solutions, providing users with a stable and intelligent one-stop mining experience. You can download the app from the official website (or search for “Findmining” on Google Play).
Core DAO
CORE$0.4697-2.73%
RWAX
APP$0.003885+0.96%
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22169-3.83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08117-1.18%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 22:14
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

On August 1st, local time, the U.S. stock market closed lower, with market capitalization evaporating by over $1 trillion. This decline is related to the latest U.S. tariff announcement, demonstrating